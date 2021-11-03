Where NJ, PA Rank On List Of Safest States In America

A new Consumer Affairs report determined the safest states in the U.S., with New Jersey taking the top spot.

Using data from the FBI and the U.S. Census Bureau, the website scored each state based on violent and property crime rates, the number of law enforcement officers per capita, and law enforcement budgets.

The top 10 states were broken down by each state’s safest large city, safest medium-sized town, and safest small town, the website said.

1. New Jersey

Safest small town: Mantoloking

Safest midsize town: Matawan

Safest large city: Toms River

2. New Hampshire

3. Rhode Island

4. Maine

5. Vermont

6. Connecticut

7. Ohio

8. New York

9. Virginia

10. Massachusetts

Pennsylvania ranked No. 14 on the list.

