The NFL’s latest attempt to convince us that their acronym actually stands for No Fun League comes at the expense of Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. After scoring an impressive touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars (his first of two on the day), Metcalf jumped into the goal post and hugged it, copying a touchdown celebration from Antonio Brown from 2015. Just like Brown, Metcalf was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration and later fined for it.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO