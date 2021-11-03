Woman hit, killed on I-82 in Yakima had exited moving pickup, WSP reports

Google Earth

YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman was hit and killed on Interstate 82 in Yakima early Monday morning. Washington State Patrol troopers say she “exited” a moving pickup and the driver behind her ran into her.

WSP identified the victim as 48-year-old Samantha Webb of Yakima. She was riding eastbound as a passenger in a Ford F-350 driven by Randall Sali, 41, of Moxee. Tragedy struck around 12:19 a.m. near milepost 33.

State troopers report Webb “exited the vehicle while vehicle was in motion” and a car traveling behind Sali’s F-350 hit Webb in the right lane of eastbound I-82.

Webb was pronounced dead at the scene. Sali pulled over and stayed at the scene. State patrol set up flares to divert traffic while troopers investigated the crash. Sgt. Jody Metz notified Webb’s family, WSP reported.

The driver who hit Webb remains a mystery. The car “did not stop and continued from the scene,” the state patrol said in a news release.

As a standard, troopers look into whether drugs or alcohol are involved in deadly crashes; in this case, that was “unknown” and the cause of the crash was “under investigation” on Monday.

No arrests were listed in the report. We’ll update this article with any new information the Washington State Patrol can provide regarding how Webb came to leave the moving pickup.

RECENT LOCAL HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

Remember the man caught with a slide stolen from a Pasco playground? He was arrested again on Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.