A 4 year-old Australian girl who went missing from her campsite over two weeks ago, has been found and reunited with her parents, police said. Cleo Smith first made headlines when she was kidnapped from her sleeping bag on Oct. 16. She and her family were on a camping trip at a popular campsite 60 miles north of their hometown of Carnarvon, a small coastal town in Western Australia. When her parents woke up the morning of Oct. 17, they discovered their daughter not only missing from the tent, but missing from the campgrounds entirely.

