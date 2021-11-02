CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Slashing Methane Emissions Key For Keeping Earth Cool

By Am?lie BOTTOLLIER-DEPOIS
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pledge taken by about 100 countries at the COP26 climate talks on Tuesday to slash emissions from methane by 30 percent before 2030 could help cap global warming at liveable levels, but key emitters are missing, experts say. "Methane is one of the gases that we can reduce...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fatih Birol
Washington Post

To Curb Methane, Put Cows on a Diet

Much was made of methane at COP26 in Glasgow this week. More than 100 countries signed on to the Global Methane Pledge advanced by the Biden administration, which calls for slashing this potent greenhouse gas by 30% in less than a decade. Some critics dismissed the pact as a non-binding frivolity, while others including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, applauded methane cuts. It’s “one of the most effective things we can do to reduce near-term global warming and keep 1.5 degrees Celsius,” she said. “It is the lowest-hanging fruit.”
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Climate clock reset shows the world is one year closer to 1.5 C warming threshold

Global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase to almost 2019 levels this year, upending last year’s unprecedented drop caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. This means that emissions are trending upwards again, when they should be in rapid decline if we are to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. We created the Climate Clock in 2015 to show how quickly we are approaching 1.5 C, the lower limit of the Paris Agreement global temperature goal and a consequential threshold for climate impacts. The clock tracks global emissions and temperature data, and uses the most recent...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Gas#Methane Emissions#Un#European Commission#The European Union#Iea#Imperial College London
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
Axios

Bill Gates: Some oil giants won't make it

GLASGOW, Scotland — Bill Gates sees a role for Big Oil companies and their skill sets in the transition to clean energy but doesn't think all the incumbents will be left standing. Driving the news: Gates, in a briefing Wednesday, cautioned against assuming "new eras are marked by the falling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Country
India
Country
Japan
YourErie

Countries pledge to cut heavily polluting coal, with caveats

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — In the fight to curb climate change, several major coal-using nations announced steps Thursday to wean themselves — at times slowly — off of the heavily polluting fossil fuel. The pledges to phase out coal come on top of other promises made at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the head […]
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

The key for EPA rules? Inside the methane tech revolution

With its patchy grass and gravel roads, the 7-acre lab plot on the outskirts of Fort Collins, Colo., looks like one of the thousands of oil and gas sites that dot the western United States. The wellhead valves and storage tanks are the real thing, surrounded by dirt berms designed...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Intelligencer

Dilles Bottom cracker plant to slash emissions

DILLES BOTTOM — If an ethane cracker plant is built at Dilles Bottom, its net emissions of greenhouse gases will be zero by 2050. That goal was announced by GC Group, Thailand-based parent company of PTT Global Chemical America, for its entire corporate portfolio on Friday. Dan Williamson, spokesman for PTTGCA, confirmed Tuesday that the goal will apply to the proposed ethane cracker if it is constructed.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
natureworldnews.com

Cows and Methane Emissions: How Do These Hoofed Animals Contribute to Climate Crisis?

Tackling global warming and climate crisis goes far beyond greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Exhibit A: human-caused methane emissions from livestock. Global livestock contributes significantly to the anthropogenic human-induced climate emissions mostly from hoofed animals including cows, sheep and goats with four-part stomachs. The digestive process of these herbivorous mammals produces about 14% methane from their burps and manure that calls for a need to reduce the sector's emissions and environmental footprint.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Methane emissions are in the spotlight. Here's why.

Good morning! It’s been a long week, but we’re already halfway through. 🚘 ICYMI, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) expressed concerns Tuesday about yet another climate provision in Democrats’ budget bill: electric-vehicle infrastructure funding. More on that below. But first:. Methane is a major focus on the Hill, at the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
umd.edu

UMD Researchers Convert Methane Without Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Scientists at the University of Maryland have created a way to convert one of the primary greenhouse gases—methane—into a range of valuable commodity chemicals while releasing no climate-changing emissions in the process. The achievement, detailed Wednesday in the journal Advanced Energy Materials, is a major opportunity for the chemical and...
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
24K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy