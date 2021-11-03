CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parachute, CO

Town of Parachute makes plans to build adventure park, featuring disc golf course

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 9 days ago

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KREX) — Organizers say support from Garfield County’s “Conservation Trust Fund” will help Parachute diversify its economy and improve the local quality of life. The planned “Parachute Island Park” will feature fishing docks, picnic areas, a disc golf course, and potentially tent camping.

The intent is to build parachute’s tourism economy — attracting new visitors, but also benefitting locals.

“I have two little kids something for us to do together as a family other than just like walk around and go to just a regular park, instead of having to drive all the way to Grand Junction or Glenwood or Denver to do something fun is like a family,” Parachute Native Caylee Kettle expresses.

The proposed “Parachute Island Park” will be on land, located near the boat ramp on the Colorado River.

