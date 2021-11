~ Submitted by First Church of Christ, Congregational. Well, the 69th Annual Turkey Dinner is in the books, and it certainly was one for the record books!. To everyone who reserved a meal, through SignUp Genius or by calling our church office, and came out in the inclement weather to pay for and pick up one of the 140 takeout meals we served over four half-hour time slots, thank you!

