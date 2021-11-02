CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds could start Saturday in St. Louis County

By Robert Patrick St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY — Vaccinations were scheduled to begin Saturday in St. Louis County after the COVID vaccine was approved Tuesday for children ages 5-11 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local officials said. Officials in other counties in the St. Louis area either did not respond...

edglentoday.com

Madison County Announces Availability of COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11 Years Old

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department on Friday announced the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old. The only manufacturer currently approved through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 vaccine for this age group is Pfizer-BioNTech. Madison County Health Department’s (MCHD) vaccine clinics will begin...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Despite delayed shipment, kid vaccinations are underway in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A delayed vaccine shipment forced St. Louis County health officials to postpone their plans for kid-size vaccinations, scheduled for Monday. But if your child has an appointment for Saturday at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, it’s time for them to roll up their sleeves. Just make sure you have an appointment before you go.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
State
Illinois State
stlmag.com

Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine for your child in St. Louis County

On Tuesday, many St. Louis parents got the news they had been waiting for: ​​CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the agency’s recommendation that children 5 to 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 using the pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden said that his administration had secured enough pediatric vaccines for every child in the 5 to 11 age group, which is approximately 28 million children. The Biden administration has already begun the process of shipping the vaccines throughout the country. Parents can expect the vaccination program to be fully up and running next week.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

COVID vaccines for ages 5-11 could be available by Saturday in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Health Department says it will be ready to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children the days after it gets approval from the CDC. County Executive Sam Page said the CDC is expected to give its approval to pediatric doses for children ages 5-11 later this week. He said if that happens the Department of Public Health will be able to start administering the shot Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County ready to offer Pfizer shots to children as early as Saturday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Children ages 5-11 could begin to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in St. Louis County by the end of the week. The CDC is expected to rule this week on whether to approve the vaccine for the 5 to 11 age group. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a Monday news conference that if it gets the green light, the county is prepared to begin administering the child-size vaccine Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

St. Louis County Updates COVID Test, Vaccine + Booster Clinics

To accommodate the launch of the State of Minnesota's rapid test site for COVID-19 in Hibbing, St. Louis County Public Health is changing its schedule of testing events to provide more days with test options on the Iron Range and the greater county. Starting the week of November 1, here...
MINNESOTA STATE
stlpublicradio.org

COVID-19 vaccines for kids could come to St. Louis this week

Parents, doctors and kids in the St. Louis region are waiting on federal officials to give the green light for children as young as 5 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Late last week, the federal Food and Drug Administration recommended approving the vaccinations for children ages 5-11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could give final approval as early as this week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dot.LA

Mass Vaccination of 5-11 Year Olds Will Look Much Different for LA County

Los Angeles County health officials expect to have child vaccines for hundreds of thousands of the region's 5 to 11 year olds ready in the first few days of November. On Tuesday a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine be approved for children via emergency-use authorization, paving the way for regulators to expand access to the vaccine.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kciiradio.com

New COVID-19 Deaths in Washington County, Vaccine OK’d for 5-11 Year Olds

Washington County’s COVID-19 positive test rate has declined over the last two weeks, though three new deaths were also confirmed in that span. Wednesday’s update of the state coronavirus dashboard shows 104 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing Iowa’s total to 7,069 deaths and Washington to 59. Of Washington’s contiguous counties Louisa and Henry are close behind with 52 and 51, respectively. The state’s 14-day average positive test rate decreased slightly in the last two weeks from 8.4 to 8.2%, while Washington’s decreased from 6.5 to 4.5%. While COVID-19 hospitalizations in southeast Iowa and statewide have decreased over the last few weeks, 33 of 90, or more than one third of the southeast region’s patients are in the intensive care unit. Statewide, 111 of currently 483 patients, about one fourth, are in the ICU. Those not fully vaccinated account for 74.8% of those hospitalized and 82% of those in the ICU. So far 68% of Iowans 18 and older are fully vaccinated, with 70.5% of those 12 and older who have at least one dose. Twenty-three long term care centers are in outbreak.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

