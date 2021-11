Kenton Allen, CEO of London-based outfit Big Talk Productions, has plenty to be pleased about. For the next two weeks, the company he has headed for over a decade will be dominating the Monday night primetime slot on BBC One in the U.K. First, at 8:30 p.m., with “The Goes Wrong Show,” and then at 9 p.m. with “The Outlaws,” about a group of small-time convicts completing community service together and which stars Christopher Walken in his first British television role.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO