CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fox scores ratings win as World Series viewership rebounds

By LYNN ELBER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHWai_0ckilLzB00

Baseball was especially good to Fox, with the Atlanta-Houston World Series lifting the network to its first weekly ratings win in the young TV season.

The series rebounded from last year's contest, which hit an all-time viewership low that was attributed to the pandemic and competition from the 2020 presidential election.

The Houston Astros must-have win Sunday over the Atlanta Braves, then leading the series 3-1, was the standout so far in the potential seven-game series, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday.

The 9-5 Astros victory drew 13.6 million viewers — a 35% jump over the 10 million who watched 2020’s Los Angeles Dodgers Game 5 defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Last year, the Dodgers went on to a six-game win over the Rays that posted a TV rating down 32% from the previous World Series low, the San Francisco Giants' four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

Bragging rights also went to football and NBC last week, with NFL regular-season games earning the top two spots for the week.

Overall, Fox averaged 11.9 million viewers in prime time, followed by NBC with 5.4 million. CBS had 3.9 million, ABC had 3.5 million, Univision had 1.3 million, ION Television had 970,000 and Telemundo had 930,000.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable channel in prime time with an average 2.21 million viewers. It was followed by ESPN with 2.17 million, Hallmark with 1.28 million, MSNBC with 1.11 million and HGTV with 857,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings competition, averaging 8.1 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7 million, and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.2 million.

For the week of Oct. 25-31, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

NFL Football: Green Bay at Arizona, Fox, 20.3 million.

NFL Football: Dallas at Minnesota, NBC, 15.7 million.

MLB World Series Game 5, Fox, 13.6 million.

“The OT,” Fox, 13.3 million.

MLB Pregame (Sunday), Fox, 12.5 million.

NFL Pregame (Sunday), NBC, 11.8 million.

MLB World Series Game 3, Fox, 11.2 million.

NFL Football: New Orleans at Seattle, ESPN, 11.19 million.

MLB World Series Game 1, Fox, 10.8 million.

MLB World Series Game 4, Fox, 10.5 million.

NFL Pregame (Thursday), Fox, 10.46 million.

MLB World Series Game 2, Fox, 10.3 million.

NFL Pregame (Sunday), NBC, 9.2 million.

“Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.2 million.

“60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.11 million.

“Saturday Night Football: Penn State at Ohio State,” ABC, 7.1 million.

“The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.9 million.

“Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.801 million.

“Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.8 million.

“The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 6.7 million.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#The Houston Astros#Braves#The Tampa Bay Rays#Dodgers#The Detroit Tigers#Cbs#Abc#Univision#Ion Television#Telemundo#Fox News Channel#Espn#Msnbc#Hgtv
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
Deadline

NBC Sports Broadcaster Al Michaels Comes Close To Confirming 2022 Move To Amazon In Podcast Interview

Al Michaels, the giant of sports broadcasting who is nearing the end of his contract with NBC for Sunday Night Football, seems increasingly likely to be the first marquee booth hire at Amazon. The play-by-play man all but confirmed the shift during a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, which was posted this morning. Several other media reports in 2021, including several by the New York Post, have indicated the likelihood of Michaels landing at Amazon. The tech company shelled out billions for exclusive NFL rights starting next season and is ramping up an entire broadcast operation. It has streamed games for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson reportedly opts out of contract

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
MLB
Esquire

'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Revealed His True Feelings About Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer

Never in his wildest dreams did Matt Amodio ever imagine he would join Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer in the game show’s records book. But by the end of his historic 38-game winning streak, Matt was ecstatic to hear from both prodigies when they congratulated him for achieving incredible milestones. Now, he’s looking forward to meeting them in person one day, perhaps on the Jeopardy! stage for a friendly matchup.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Astros replacement for Carlos Correa is already on their roster

What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy