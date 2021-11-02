Youngsville kidnapping suspect turns himself in

Robert Maguel Brodie Jr.

YOUNGSVILLE — A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend last week turned himself in Monday night, according to the Youngsville Police Department.

Robert Maguel Brodie Jr., 32, of Henderson allegedly broke into a house on Hampton Lane , Youngsville on Oct. 27. Police said he forcibly removed a woman from that home and took her to Vance County were he held her captive. She was eventually returned home to Youngsville with minor injuries.

The woman, 26, is not being identified, but she had previously dated Brodie, according to Chief Greg Whitley.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in three counties searched for Brodie until he turned himself in at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night, Whitley said.

“This concludes a nearly weeklong search for Mr. Brodie,” Whitley said Tuesday. “We are grateful for a peaceful resolution with his willing submission to law enforcement and thankful for the support of our community during this investigation.”

Brodie was placed in the Franklin County Detention Center without bond. He’s been charged with first degree kidnapping, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.