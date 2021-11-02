Knightdale, Rolesville, Zebulon to continue mask mandate

Dr. Jose Cabañas, chief medical officer, talks about the high volume of emergency calls Wake EMS received in August.

Three towns and the county will continue the mask mandate, according to the Wake County Public Health team.

The team announced Oct. 29 that it was too early to lift the mask mandate based on the rate of positive cases in the county and the level of transmission, which is tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, Wake County will continue its mandate. Knightdale, Rolesville and Zebulon are also part of that. Wake Forest and Wendell aren’t part, but Wake Forest requires masks in government buildings.

Wake County’s positivity rate is 3.45%, according to José Cabañas, the county’s chief medical office. That number is below the 5% threshold.

“But Wake County remains at a high level of community transmission of COVID-19,” Cabañas said. “We need to see that drop to a moderate level before we can recommend lifting the mask mandate.”

Wake County has 104 cases per 100,000 people, officials said. The CDC considers moderate transmission to be fewer than 50 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

The mandate will remain in effect until the positivity rate is less than 5% and the case rate is moderate, officials said.

The public health team said it understands many people have mask fatigue but continue to wear face coverings to protect themselves and others. Officials thanked those people and projected the county to meet its metrics to rescind the mandate by the end of the month.

Between the municipalities with mask mandates and the unincorporated areas of Wake County, more than two-thirds of the county’s population is under a mandate.

Public health leaders also expressed concern about the long-term effects of COVID-19.

“Some patients are still experiencing health issues weeks and months after recovering from the virus,” said Nicole Mushonga, associate medical director. “It’s one of the many reasons why wearing a mask and not spreading the virus is so critical to our community’s overall success at bouncing back from the pandemic.”

Long-term impacts can include difficulty breathing, change in smell or taste, dizziness and more, Mushonga said.

Wake County Public Health strongly recommends residents get vaccinated. For more information, visit www.wakegov.com/vaccine .