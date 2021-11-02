CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Knightdale, Rolesville, Zebulon to continue mask mandate

By From staff reports
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXXdF_0ckikpmA00
Dr. Jose Cabañas, chief medical officer, talks about the high volume of emergency calls Wake EMS received in August.

Three towns and the county will continue the mask mandate, according to the Wake County Public Health team.

The team announced Oct. 29 that it was too early to lift the mask mandate based on the rate of positive cases in the county and the level of transmission, which is tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, Wake County will continue its mandate. Knightdale, Rolesville and Zebulon are also part of that. Wake Forest and Wendell aren’t part, but Wake Forest requires masks in government buildings.

Wake County’s positivity rate is 3.45%, according to José Cabañas, the county’s chief medical office. That number is below the 5% threshold.

“But Wake County remains at a high level of community transmission of COVID-19,” Cabañas said. “We need to see that drop to a moderate level before we can recommend lifting the mask mandate.”

Wake County has 104 cases per 100,000 people, officials said. The CDC considers moderate transmission to be fewer than 50 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

The mandate will remain in effect until the positivity rate is less than 5% and the case rate is moderate, officials said.

The public health team said it understands many people have mask fatigue but continue to wear face coverings to protect themselves and others. Officials thanked those people and projected the county to meet its metrics to rescind the mandate by the end of the month.

Between the municipalities with mask mandates and the unincorporated areas of Wake County, more than two-thirds of the county’s population is under a mandate.

Public health leaders also expressed concern about the long-term effects of COVID-19.

“Some patients are still experiencing health issues weeks and months after recovering from the virus,” said Nicole Mushonga, associate medical director. “It’s one of the many reasons why wearing a mask and not spreading the virus is so critical to our community’s overall success at bouncing back from the pandemic.”

Long-term impacts can include difficulty breathing, change in smell or taste, dizziness and more, Mushonga said.

Wake County Public Health strongly recommends residents get vaccinated. For more information, visit www.wakegov.com/vaccine .

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville mask mandate ends

Mayor Mitch Colvin announced last week that he will be ending the Fayetteville mask mandate. Colvin issued a Sixth Amendment to the State of Emergency for the City of Fayetteville that ends the indoor mask mandate within city limits starting on Nov. 1. The mask mandate has been in place in the city of Fayetteville since Aug. 18.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,889,500 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
mycbs4.com

Mask mandate extended to December for ACPS

Gainesville, Fla — In a vote of 3-2, the Alachua County School Board voted to extend their mask mandate until December. The current mask mandate for Alachua County students Kindergarten through 8th grade, will be in effect until December 6th. Starting December 7th, parents can opt-out and the Board agreed masks can be optional when students return from Holiday Break in January.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Health
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Rolesville, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Wendell, NC
City
Knightdale, NC
City
Zebulon, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
Dispatch

Davidson County school board continues mask mandates for another month unless community transmission levels drop

The Davidson County Schools Board of Education voted to continue mask mandates another month for staff and students, at least for now. During the meeting on Monday, Dr. Emily Lipe, superintendent of Davidson County Schools, updated the school board on current guidance from the North Carolina Department of Education on the requirements for mandating the use of face masks.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
capenews.net

School Mask Mandate Extended Into January

Students in Massachusetts should expect to wear masks in school for a few more months, after the state’s education commissioner, Jeffrey C. Riley, extended the mask mandate into 2022. Staff and students will now be asked to wear face coverings in most schools through January 15. The extension was announced...
EDUCATION
Black Mountain News

Black Mountain continues mask mandate through end of November

The town of Black Mountain agreed to abide by the county's recommendation to extend the area's mask mandate through the end of November. "As of today (Oct. 27), Mission Hospital has 45 in the hospital with positive COVID that compares to a high a few weeks back of close to 130," said Mayor Larry Harris via email. "I know we are all grateful to see the numbers drop."
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Williamson Daily News

Mask policy to continue in Mingo schools

CINDERELLA — The universal mask policy adopted by the Mingo County Board of Education last month will remain in effect for now until further notice. The members of the MCBOE adopted the policy during a special emergency meeting Sept. 13, just six days after school began. Originally, the county gave parents and students the personal option regarding face coverings, but that was quickly reversed by the current policy after cases of COVID-19 were steeply climbing in both Mingo County and the entire region in mid-September.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask
Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: As mandate relaxes, masks continue to be strong defense

Monday’s lifting of longstanding public health requirements that people wear masks indoors, while shopping or attending events, is a major milestone in our global battle against the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Those who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear masks. Still, this is a milestone;...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Concord Monitor

Cases drop, but masks continue for now

LACONIA — Face masks will continue to be required in many cases for staff and students in the city’s public schools, the School Board has decided. The board voted to retain the policy mandating that masks continue to be worn inside school buildings when people cannot keep 6 feet apart. The vote was 4-2. The two negative votes were cast by board members Laura Dunn and Dawn Johnson, who have opposed the mandate since the board first authorized it on Sept. 21.
LACONIA, NH
ednc.org

Superintendent Truitt Statement on OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard for Vaccines

The following is a press release from NC Public Schools. Today, Superintendent Truitt released the following statement regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for vaccines. The ETS requires all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for employees. Public school districts with over 100 employees are covered by this OSHA ETS standard.
EDUCATION
Martinsville Bulletin

Henry County parents continue to complain about mask mandate

Six people spoke at the beginning of the regular Henry County School Board meeting Thursday morning, and most of them argued against the use of masks in the schools. “How long are you going to make students keep wearing masks,” Jennifer Jones asked the board members. “You are a complicit part of a tyrannical government.”
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Daily Reflector

Greene school board makes Nov. 12 a day off; mask mandate continued

The Greene County Board of Education voted to make Nov. 12 a “wellness day” for students and staff at Greene County Schools and Greene Early College High School. The day off follows the Veterans Day holiday already in place echoes moves by neighboring systems to give students and staff what board members called a “much needed” break from navigating school work and the pandemic, which included long summer sessions.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
Lake Charles American Press

Jeff Davis drops mask mandate

JENNINGS — Students and employees at Jeff Davis Parish schools will no longer have to wear masks on campus. The School Board voted unanimously during a special meeting Thursday to opt out of the governor’s mask mandate for schools and implement CDC quarantine guidance. The CDC guidelines will require quarantine...
JENNINGS, LA
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
215
Followers
33
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy