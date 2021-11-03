Indian River County Chamber announces Industry Appreciation Awards

Quail Valley River Club was awarded the Large Company of the Year Industry Appreciation Award. Photo provided

The Indian River County Chamber of Commerce recognized 18 local companies at its annual Industry Appreciation Awards luncheon on Oct. 28, at the Indian River State College Richardson Center. A list of the 2021 award recipients is posted on the Chamber’s economic development website .

“Our Industry Appreciation Awards program is an important component of the chamber’s overall business expansion program and our goal of job creation,” said Helene Caseltine, the Chamber’s Economic Development Director. “We like to recognize our local businesses that have made a positive impact in our community during this difficult past year, either through architectural enhancements or by way of community involvement and economic impact.”

The chamber’s awards committee seeks out nominations throughout the summer and then vote on completed nominations, based on select criteria for each category.

The large Company of the Year was presented to Quail Valley Golf Club, River Club and the Pointe, a private country club that was established in 2000. The club employs 260 off-season workers and 320 in-season. Quail’s three locations generate over $2 million in payroll and property taxes each year. Kathy Mulvey, CEO, and Martha Redner, Membership Director and Executive Director of Quail Valley Charities, accepted the award.

Molinari Pools, with 31 employees, was recognized as the Chamber’s Mid-sized Company of the Year. Established in Indian River County in 1996, the company provides pool maintenance, repairs and renovations and has seen a steady increase of sales and market share over recent years. Joel Molinari, Jr., CEO of Molinari Pools, accepted the award.

The Chamber’s Small Company of the Year went to Lulich & Attorneys, with offices in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Lulich Attorneys has been serving Indian River County for over 35 years, making them one of the longest-established full-service law firms in the county. Jordan Lulich, a Partner with Lulich & Attorneys, accepted the award.

The award for Veteran-Owned Business of the Year went to Marc J. Richard, the owner of Postal Connections, which opened in 2010 and provides a variety of retail pack and ship options to his customers.

The Chamber Minority Business of the Year was presented to Julie Keller, President of KSM Engineering. As defined by Florida Statute, a minority business is one that is 51% owned by a person who is a member of a particular racial, ethnic, or gender makeup or national origin. KSM was founded in 1990 and focuses on geotechnical and construction material testing and engineering.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award recognizes firms less than five years old that show increased growth and a true entrepreneurial spirit, while overcoming challenges and becoming a good corporate citizen. The award was given to Janice and Steve Milesic, owners of Mattress Market. The couple opened their first store in 2019 and now operate four stores, from Melbourne to Jensen Beach.

Architectural Recognition awards were also presented, highlighting new construction and renovations. Award criteria includes the impact on the immediate area; the building’s unique features; and the building or project being “user friendly.” The following architectural projects were recognized:

NEW CONSTRUCTION

Commercial Building Construction

• Small – Vittorios Plaza, on Oslo Road.

• Mid-Size – Corporate Air, at the Vero Beach Airport.

• Large – Vero Orthopaedics, on Indian River Boulevard.

New Non-Profit Building Construction

• Small – The Arc Group Home for Fragile Adults.

New Government Building

• Small – Beachland Elementary School/Single Point of Entry.

• Mid-Size – Indian River Charter High School’s Charter Hall.

• Large – Jackie Robinson Training Complex.

New Project Construction

• Vero Glass & Mirror – on Old Dixie Highway.

COMMERCIAL RENOVATION

Commercial Building Renovation

• Small Mainland – Metamorphosis Hair Salon, off 14th Avenue.

• Small Beachside – Ryder’s Gourmet Market, on Cardinal Drive.

• Large – Girard Equipment, at the Vero Beach Airport.

Non-Profit

• Small – The Buggy Bunch, on 21st Street.