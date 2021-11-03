CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Neville, Cotugno elected to Vero Beach City Council

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kY4Lk_0ckikRmq00

Rey Neville, left, and John Cotugno were elected to the Vero Beach City Council Tuesday. Photos provided

Voters in Vero Beach returned Rey Neville to another term on the Vero Beach City Council, and elected John Cotugno to fill a vacant seat that had been temporarily filled by Dick Winger, who replaced Joe Graves when he chose to resign in March of this year.

Neville and Cotugno were chosen from a field of seven candidates. Neville received 1,059 votes (20.20%) and Cotugno received 1,217 votes (23.22%). Trailing closely were Tracey Zudans with 982 votes (18.73%) and Ken Daige with 803 votes (15.32%).

Cotugno had served as Vice Chair of the Utilities Commission, a member of the Three Corners Steering Committee, and as an appointee to Governor Ron DeSantis’ State Health Improvement Plan.

This will be Neville’s second two-year term on the council. He is a retired Air Force Colonel who also taught college-level graphic design.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Governing board approves land purchase for C-25 storm treatment area in St. Lucie County

When finished, the project will reduce nutrient pollution and support the health of downstream estuaries and the Indian River Lagoon. Image provided. The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board on Wednesday approved the purchase of 1,583 acres in St. Lucie County needed to build the C-25 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area (STA), an important component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Vero Beach Word War I 'doughboy' memorial damaged before unveiling

The memorial depicts a World War I infantryman, sometimes called a “doughboy.” Photo provided. Thursday’s unveiling of a monument honoring local veterans of World War I will go on as scheduled, but if participants look closely at the bronze statue of the infantryman – often referred to as a “doughboy,” they may notice that the bayonet at the end of his rifle is a little bit bent.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Vero Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Florida DEP announces free admission to state parks on Veterans Day

The Three Servicemen Statue at Orman House Historic State Park, Apalachicola, Florida. Photo provided. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is continuing a longstanding tradition of offering free admission to Florida State Parks for all visitors on Veterans Day, this Thursday, Nov. 11, in gratitude for the courageous men and women who served in the nation’s armed forces.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Graves
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Voters return incumbents to Sebastian City Council

From left, Christopher Nunn, Bob McPartlan, and Fred Jones received the top three vote counts on Tuesday and will be returned to the Sebastian City Council. Photos provided. Voters in the city of Sebastian are apparently happy with the jobs done by the three men they elected in September, 2020, to replace three other council members who were ousted by a historic recall, following a tumultuous year involving multiple lawsuits, perjury convictions, and illicit meetings and communications in violation of Florida’s Government in the Sunshine laws.
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utilities Commission#Air Force
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Indian River State College to hold holiday bazaar on Nov. 18

In addition to unique gifts for sale, the event features a petting zoo, food trucks, live music, and a visit by Santa. Photo by Getty Images. A Treasure Coast holiday tradition continues as the Indian River State College (IRSC) School of Business and DECA club host the 40th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the IRSC Massey Campus at 3209 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Indian River County Chamber announces Industry Appreciation Awards

Quail Valley River Club was awarded the Large Company of the Year Industry Appreciation Award. Photo provided. The Indian River County Chamber of Commerce recognized 18 local companies at its annual Industry Appreciation Awards luncheon on Oct. 28, at the Indian River State College Richardson Center. A list of the 2021 award recipients is posted on the Chamber’s economic development website .
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy