Neville, Cotugno elected to Vero Beach City Council

Rey Neville, left, and John Cotugno were elected to the Vero Beach City Council Tuesday. Photos provided

Voters in Vero Beach returned Rey Neville to another term on the Vero Beach City Council, and elected John Cotugno to fill a vacant seat that had been temporarily filled by Dick Winger, who replaced Joe Graves when he chose to resign in March of this year.

Neville and Cotugno were chosen from a field of seven candidates. Neville received 1,059 votes (20.20%) and Cotugno received 1,217 votes (23.22%). Trailing closely were Tracey Zudans with 982 votes (18.73%) and Ken Daige with 803 votes (15.32%).

Cotugno had served as Vice Chair of the Utilities Commission, a member of the Three Corners Steering Committee, and as an appointee to Governor Ron DeSantis’ State Health Improvement Plan.

This will be Neville’s second two-year term on the council. He is a retired Air Force Colonel who also taught college-level graphic design.