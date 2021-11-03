CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Road 507 shut down after FPL truck catches fire

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033aym_0ckikQu700

No one was injured in the incident. Photo by Fellsmere Police Department

The Fellsmere Police Department and Indian River County Fire Department responded to a disabled truck on fire Tuesday afternoon in Fellsmere.

A Florida Power and Light contractor’s truck had caught fire and was flagged down by a motorist. No one was injured in the incident, but County Road 507 in the 11900 block near Babcock Street was shut down for about an hour as firefighters doused the blaze and arranged to have the truck towed.


