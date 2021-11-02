CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New pastor plants roots

By KATE HOWES Staff Writer khowes@dewittobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bixby said a pastor’s first year with a church usually is referred to as the “honeymoon year.”. As the new pastor at DeWitt United Methodist Church, Bixby has to admit, he can see why. “Things have been going very well,” noted Bixby, who started at the church July...

Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
Two LGBTQ-affirming churches -- one historic and one young -- unite with installation of new pastor

BALTIMORE — A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation,...
How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
pontiacdailyleader.com

Pastoral Perspective: The Christian relationship with Halloween

There are all kinds of well-founded opinions on the Christian relationship with Halloween. My view may be different than your view. And if that’s the case, you can give into the cultural pressures to cast off anyone and everyone who thinks even mildly different than you, or you can continue reading. We may still disagree at the end and that’s OK. I’d still like to be your friend.
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – God Will Restore Our Health

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Jeremiah 30:12-17. If you have ever thought that there is no one else on your side, God reminds us that He is. No matter where you find yourself, God stands right there with you, and all around you. Jesus is...
brownwoodnews.com

Dr. Todd Gray new senior pastor at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Dr. Todd Gray preached in view of a call to be the next senior pastor at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. On Saturday, Oct, 23 there was a meet and greet and time for questions and answers. After preaching during both morning services on the 24th, Coggin’s membership voted unanimously to call Todd as its next senior pastor. He will officially begin work the week leading up to Sunday, Dec. 5.
BROWNWOOD, TX
wcti12.com

Richlands pastor aiming to help homeless with new shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A church in Richlands is expanding with plans to bring help to the homeless. The Apostles Faith of the Lord Jesus Christ Church has plans to build a shelter for men and women in need. Pastor Deramous Mosley said after years of helping feed and house...
RICHLANDS, NC
Cape Gazette

New pastor to join Grace Church in Millsboro

Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro announced the appointment of the Rev. Joshua Berry, effective Monday, Nov. 15. A graduate of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Berry received his master of divinity degree from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., in 2017. He is currently a provisional elder in the United Methodist Church, expecting to complete all requirements by spring and be ordained as a full elder in June 2022.
MILLSBORO, DE
casscountyonline.com

Christ Fellowship Church in Monticello names former Logansport resident as new pastor

Last Updated on November 2, 2021 by Christ Fellowship Church. Monticello, IN – Christ Fellowship Church in Monticello, IN has selected Bob Ehle as its new Senior Pastor. For the past three years, Bob has been the pastor of the First Christian Church in Salisbury, MO. “We took a leap of faith, and moved back to Indiana to be closer to our son and daughter-in-law. We came here trusting that God would provide an opportunity for us, and He has.”
MONTICELLO, IN
Current Publishing

New pastor feels at home at Carmel Christian Church

When Carmel Christian Church had an opening, former student pastor Gale Stutz was eager to return. “It was a wonderful decision,” Stutz said. “Probably a third of the people that are here now know me from when I was a student pastor here. It was very much like coming home.”
CARMEL, IN
Troy Messenger

St. Paul A.M.E welcomes new pastor

St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Troy has welcomed the Rev. Wendell Jones as its new pastor. Jones, a native of Phenix City, said he and his family have received a warm welcome to St. Paul and to Troy. “My wife, Alana, and children, Wendell, Jr. and Wendie, and I are...
TROY, AL
The Citizen Online

New pastor at Word of God Lutheran Church

Pastor Jason Dampier has accepted a call to become the pastor at Word of God Lutheran Church in Sharpsburg, GA. He will be installed on Nov.14, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Word of God Lutheran Church (NALC and LCMC) is located at 4486 Hwy. 34E, Sharpsburg, GA...
SHARPSBURG, GA

