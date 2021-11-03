‘Station Eleven’ Teaser: HBO Max’s Apocalyptic Limited Drama Sets December Premiere

What would happen if the world was ravaged by a pandemic even worse than the coronavirus? That’s the crux of “ Station Eleven ,” HBO Max ’s upcoming television adaptation of the acclaimed 2014 novel of the same name. The teaser trailer for the 10-episode limited series, which premieres December 16, dropped Tuesday.

The synopsis for “Station Eleven” reads: A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. “Station Eleven” is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.

The series stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler recurring.

“Station Eleven” is created by “The Leftovers” writer Patrick Somerville and Paramount Television Studios serves as the studio. Somerville executive produces alongside Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay are co-executive producers, while Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver, and Lucy Tcherniak serve as directors.

Production on “Station Eleven” was well underway before the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep the globe. Podeswa, who previously directed episodes of “Game of Thrones” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” discussed how a real-world pandemic impacted the writing of the HBO Max series during a virtual panel Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour.

“The themes of the show were becoming so resonant as we’re going forward, it really made us think so much about what’s important in life, which is really what the show’s about,” said Jeremy Podeswa, an executive producer and director on the series. “Really what matters is other people, the people in your life you care about, your health, and also making art, which is what we’re all doing with this show. That really gave us a great sense of purpose in a really difficult time.”

As for Somerville, “Station Eleven” is one of several shows that the writer has created since working on “The Leftovers”; Somerville previously created Netflix’s “Maniac,” as well as HBO Max’s “Made for Love,” which premiered in April.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Station Eleven” below: