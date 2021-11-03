Is the criminal justice system doing its part in the fight crime in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As violent crime continues to plague the Bluff City, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has questioned the role others play in the problem.

Recently, he’s targeted the court system and questioned if it is doing enough. The mayor claimed most of the gun violence that occurs across the city is between people who know one another and have a history of criminal behavior. That’s why he believes keeping some people locked up will reduce crime.

”So much of our crime is committed by a small group of people, and they’re going through a revolving door at 201 Poplar,” said Jim Strickland, Memphis Mayor.

SEE MORE: Is $650,000 investment in ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology helping MPD?

Strickland is shedding light on an issue he believes is contributing to the violent crime across Memphis

“We need judges to hold people accountable. You commit first-degree murder, I don’t know why you’re out,” said Strickland.

In an email update to constituents Friday, Strickland shared the story of an incident last month where he said four men pulled up to Regional One Hospital after two people were shot. One person died from their injuries. The mayor claims two of the people in the vehicle were out on bond for first-degree murder. He believes the shooting may have been retaliation for their past actions.

“First-degree murder. They’re out on the streets, and because of that it appears they were involved in some revenge shooting that caused another person to die,”

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said she somewhat agrees with the mayor’s concern of 201 Poplar being a revolving door.

“Because of COVID, there seems to have been an increased push to get people out of jail in a more hurried push than otherwise,” said Amy Weirich, (R) Shelby County District Attorney.

But suspects also get out because judges and judicial commissioners grant bonds to people accused of violent crimes.

”I hope judicial commissioners, when they’re setting bonds, they’re taking public safety into account,” Weirich said.

According to Weirich, there is a push nationwide to set lower bonds or no bonds to get people out of jail, but it varies by case and is up to the judicial commissioner.

“I hope when a judicial commissioner is setting a bond on a violent crime, I hope they are taking into account different criteria than they would someone who is vandalizing property or something of a lower level,” said Weirich.

”These anecdotes, these stories we’re being told are selected very intentionally because they scare us,” said Josh Spickler, Just City, a criminal justice reform and advocacy organization that believes there needs to be changes within the criminal justice system.

But, 201 Poplar is far from a revolving door.

“The problem here at 201 Poplar jail is that people who are charged with low-level offenses are kept there for days, weeks, months, and they’re not guilty. They’re presumed innocent,” said Spickler.

Spickler highlighted what he said is the importance of doing away or reforming the money bail system.

“I would like to see a system that uses some method other than money because if you’re wealthy and dangerous you simply pay your bail,” said Spickler.

Spickler believes, to reduce crime, the city should focus on reducing access to firearms, improving the education system and providing hope for people in the community.

”These anecdotes we keep hearing about from the mayor, the attorney general and others, they’re outliers and they are real and there are victims, but they are outliers,” said Spickler.

We reached out to Shelby County criminal judges, who are elected, to get their take on the mayor’s concerns. Judge James Lammey’s office got back to us, but said he can’t comment on a pending case. So far we have not heard from any other judges.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.