Bristol, VA

Tyrone Foster elected as Bristol, Virginia Sheriff

By Kelly Grosfield, Ben Gilliam
 9 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – R. Tyrone Foster has been elected to replace Bristol, Virginia Sheriff David Maples by a margin of 150 votes.

According to a final tally by Bristol, Virginia election officials, a total of 2,554 votes were cast in Foster’s favor compared to candidate Charlie Thomas’s 2,404.

“I’m thankful that they took the time and opportunity to come out on a cold and blustery day to vote for me today,” said Foster. “And for their support over the past few months where they had the early voting and the mail-in absentee voting. I am blessed, and I’m just speechless right now. “

While these are finished tallies at the polls, canvassing of all votes will take place on Nov. 3. Mail-ballots must be postmarked Nov. 2 and received by election officials by Nov. 5.

Foster, who ran as an independent, joined the Bristol, Virginia Police Department in 2000 as a patrol officer before becoming a senior gang investigator and later a detective.

Foster prides himself on his independent affiliation and told News Channel 11 that he prefers to use ideas from both sides of the aisle.

“I’ve always run as an independent as a school board member, where I can take the best of both worlds and I can pull Republicans and Democrats together and be Bristolians because that’s the common goal that we’re working for,” Foster said in a previous interview with News Channel 11.

Foster will inherit a potentially closing jail alongside the badge as the Bristol, Virginia City Council voted to move one step closer to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

After the victory, Foster will resign from the school board to follow Virginia law.

