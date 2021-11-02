Pirate Rants 11/03

BOSTON (CBS) — The black bear population in Massachusetts continues to grow and push east, and the state is reminding residents to take precautions.
“Now is when black bears fatten up for winter,” the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game tweeted Thursday. “You can help keep bears wild by removing bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, and securing garbage.”
