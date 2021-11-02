CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

Pirate Rants 11/03

piratemedia1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The East Carolinian does not endorse the statements made in Pirate Rants. Paid over 400 dollars to have to drive around for 10 minutes trying to find A2 parking, only to end up parking in a semi-lit gravel lot with no sidewalk...

www.piratemedia1.com

Comments / 0

Related
CatTime

Cat Obesity: Causes & How To Tell If Your Cat Is Overweight

October 9th is National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, but obesity is a problem for our pets all year long. It's important to learn the causes, the ways to spot the problem, and how to fight obesity to keep our cats healthy. Here's what you should know about feline obesity. The post Cat Obesity: Causes & How To Tell If Your Cat Is Overweight appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
CBS Philly

Restaurant Workers In Philadelphia’s Gayborhood On Edge After Recent String Of Late Night Muggings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant workers in one Philadelphia neighborhood are on edge, concerned about their safety after a number of people in the industry went on social media claiming they were mugged in the city’s Gayborhood section. They believe they were targeted because of the late hour and people knowing that they’d have cash tips on them. Eyewitness News is aware of a few muggings in this part of the city late at night and is awaiting an official number from the Philadelphia Police Department. Restaurant employees say they’re taking extra measures to stay safe. “A lot of people in the industry...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirate Rants#Grubhub#Ecu
CBS Boston

Black Bears Ready To ‘Fatten Up For Winter’ As Map Shows Range Expanding East In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — The black bear population in Massachusetts continues to grow and push east, and the state is reminding residents to take precautions. “Now is when black bears fatten up for winter,” the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game tweeted Thursday. “You can help keep bears wild by removing bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, and securing garbage.” Now is when black bears fatten up for winter. You can help keep bears wild by removing bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, and securing garbage. Depending on food availability and snow cover, bears typically enter winter dens in November and December.https://t.co/e3QtDFgi8d pic.twitter.com/EGkYeCsGlv — MA Fish...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
piratemedia1.com

Know Before You Throw

Confetti is associated with excitement, celebration and even tradition in some cases. We see confetti fall from the sky when a football team wins the big game, thrown into the air when someone graduates and exploding from party poppers on a friend’s 21st birthday. However, what we do not see is how this seemingly harmless shred of plastic negatively impacts the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Savage Christmas Creek Preserve is a natural escape east of Orlando

Sometimes the best natural escapes are tucked just out of sight from everyday commuters, such as the more than 1,000 acres of protected land that comprises Savage Christmas Creek Preserve. Just when East Orlando strip malls and signs of civilization start to disappear, a turn off State Road 50 in Christmas starts to reveal a more natural side of Florida. Drive beneath a canopy of oaks then ...
FLORIDA STATE
CatTime

The Advantages Of Adopting A Senior Cat

November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month, so it's a great time to talk about all the advantages sweet senior kitties have to offer! In shelters, older cats are often the last to be adopted, and therefore, the first to be euthanized. So here's a list of reasons to give that quiet senior kitty in the corner another look. The post The Advantages Of Adopting A Senior Cat appeared first on CatTime.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy