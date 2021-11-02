The Real Housewives gets new city announced by Andy Cohen

"He is more prepared than ever — not just on his notecards, but in his soul," says Lea Palmieri of Cohen's four-part reunion special. "That CBS news background is being put to use more than it ever has before in his years on Bravo. He wants the answers. His thirst for gossip is at an all-time high. He wants that tea spilled. In Carrie-at-the-prom-style buckets. It’s clearly the knowledge that he may be our only hope at getting the truth is what’s fueling him. He’s using the frustration (his own and viewers alike) to keep him focused. This is not the way he typically rolls his eyes or snaps his head back and forth at the couches when the women bicker. He’s not distracted by the cards in front of him or the producers in his earpiece. This man is on a mission, and so far, he is delivering. The reunion has not been peppered with 'With all due's or 'Sweetie…'s. Andy knew what was riding on this moment and he’s getting right to the point. His 'I know what you make' comment when discussing Erika’s personal finances didn’t feel all that shocking. He knows that if he’s not gonna say it or ask it or question it, no one will."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO