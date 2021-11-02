CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Housewives gets new city announced by Andy Cohen

2021-11-02
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives is branching out to the Middle East. Franchise producer Andy Cohen has announced that Bravo in the US will expand internationally for the first time in 2022. While global incarnations like The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Melbourne have huge followings, they aren't actually produced by...

www.digitalspy.com

