Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's $20.8 million cliffside mansion is a Dreamland

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 9 days ago

Alicia Keys and her husband Kasseem Dean aka Swizz Beatz opened the doors to their 1 of a kind mansion to Architectural Digest and fans are impressed. The stunning cliffside mansion has been known as “Razor House” and was erected in 2007 by architectural designer Wallace E. Cunningham in La Jolla, California. The nearly 11,000-square-foot residence overlooks the Pacific Ocean and has also been described as a “magnum opus,” an “architectural masterpiece,” “America’s coolest home,” and is rumored to be the inspiration for Tony Stark’s futuristic home in the Iron Man movies, per Architectural Digest. But the new owners have renamed it “Dreamland” and Keys described it as “a place to create dreams and to be bold enough to dream your wildest dream—for us to even be here is a wildest dream.” Check out the stunning property below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aR4Jk_0ckihA8M00

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz mansion

The couple purchased the home in 2019 but was on Dean’s manifestation list for years. He had a picture of the home as his phone’s screen saver for eight years. It appeared and disappeared from the market, but the music producer remained hopeful. “I was low-key manifesting it,” he told the outlet. The couple’s real estate agent, Stephen Sweeney called to let them know the house was available again and Dean knew he wanted to move Alicia and their children Egypt and Genesis there. “When your screen saver comes to life, it’s unbelievably crazy,” Dean said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOne8_0ckihA8M00

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz mansion

Dean was a little worried that Keys would leave New York for the West Coast but after spending a weekend in the home Keys fell in love with it while meditating one morning. The singer saw parasailers soaring over a nearby mountain and explained, “In that moment, I felt like I was witnessing a beautiful metaphor, and I wanted to not ever forget how endless we are and how the unimaginable can happen. That’s what did it for me. I was taken.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyaKZ_0ckihA8M00

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz mansion

Once they made the $20.8 million purchase they hired New York-based interior designer Kelly Behun to transform the space into a modernist dream. Dean was a longtime fan of Behun and was shocked to find her in his DM’s about the house and he was ready to collaborate. “He lives and breathes that house; he understands every square inch of it. Being remote would normally be an obstacle, [but] he was so in tune with what he knew he wanted, and that’s why everything just clicked,” the designer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAqME_0ckihA8M00

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz mansion

The project took nine months to complete and Behun brought warmth and soul to the structure that has floor-to-ceiling glass, white concrete, grand walkways, and floating staircases. The designer brought in wood elements, Moroccan wool rugs, and seating upholstered in shearling and cotton velvet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP9SQ_0ckihA8M00

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz mansion

Along with the stunning architecture is Dean and Keys’ art collection covering its walls. The art enthusiasts have been adding to their collection for 20 years and have more than 1,000 works. The collection focuses on pieces by African American and African artists, ranging from Kehinde Wiley and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Barkley L. Hendricks, Kwame Brathwaite, Lauren Pearce, and more. They also possess the largest private collection of Gordon Parks’ photography. She shared the article on Twitter and wrote, “[Swizz] and I always say one of our favorite things about our home is the architecture!! It’s so unique and it gives all of us, especially as Black creators and visionaries, permission to dream and to know there is no limit to what we can create and where we can go!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAHCR_0ckihA8M00

Alicia Keys Swizz Beatz

Along with the impressive art collection are their sentimental items like a baby grand piano Keys was gifted by her record label when she turned 16. “There’s been so many times when people have doubted me but True wealth is believing in yourself,” she wrote on Twitter.

