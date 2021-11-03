Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s $20.8 million cliffside mansion is a Dreamland

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz mansion

Along with the stunning architecture is Dean and Keys’ art collection covering its walls. The art enthusiasts have been adding to their collection for 20 years and have more than 1,000 works. The collection focuses on pieces by African American and African artists, ranging from Kehinde Wiley and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Barkley L. Hendricks, Kwame Brathwaite, Lauren Pearce, and more. They also possess the largest private collection of Gordon Parks’ photography. She shared the article on Twitter and wrote, “[Swizz] and I always say one of our favorite things about our home is the architecture!! It’s so unique and it gives all of us, especially as Black creators and visionaries, permission to dream and to know there is no limit to what we can create and where we can go!”