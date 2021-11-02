CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
21st Countryside Animafest Cyprus. Call for Entries!

filmneweurope.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimafest Cyprus, the International Animation Festival of Cyprus, announces the call for film submissions and invites you to enter your films to the following competition categories at the 21st Countryside Animafest Cyprus - Views of the...

filmneweurope.com

filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: The Other Side of the River Wins KineNova Film Festival 2021

SKOPJE: The German/Finish coproduction The Other Side Of The River directed by Antonia Killian has received the Best Film Award at 6th edition of the KineNova International Film Festival, which took place from 27 to 31 October 2021. The award for Best Director went to Stefan Arsenijević for As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović, a coproduction between Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Lithuania.
Indy100

Salt Bae to leave London restaurant just six weeks after opening

Salt Bae is set to leave his notoriously expensive London restaurant on Sunday just six weeks after he opened the establishment in Knightsbridge.The social media icon and the living meme is packing his bags and moving to the warmer climate of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he will open up his 28th restaurant.Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, recently confirmed the news on his Instagram Stories. Posting a picture of himself next to an unnamed woman, he wrote: “Sunday is my last day in Lovely London. I want to see you beautiful people before I go.”The celebrity chef’s restaurant, which...
The Hollywood Gossip

Ariela Weinberg Heads to Kenya: Has Biniyam Already Ghosted Her?

When Ariela Weinberg told Biniyam Shibre that she would never return to Ethiopia, she meant it. It wasn't solely because Biniyam cheated while their baby got surgery, though that was a huge factor. Ari warned him that to get their relationship back on track, they would need to move to...
Robb Report

Two Tiaras Worn by Empress Joséphine Bonaparte Could Fetch $675,000 at Auction Next Month

Two lavish tiaras believed to have belonged to Napoléon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine, are going up for sale. The bejeweled diadems are parts of jewelry sets that will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s next month in London. Having spent the last century and a half in private hands, the pair are expected to sell for as much as $675,000 combined. When Bonaparte declared himself emperor of France in 1804, he didn’t just start a political revolution, but a cultural one as well. He and his wife sought to immediately establish themselves as fashion icons. In addition to looking regal, they also wanted...
filmneweurope.com

Focus on Slovenian Film at MedFilm Festival 2021 in Rome

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian cinema will be represented by as many as 12 films at the 27th edition of MedFilm Festival from 5 to 14 November 2021. In the framework of the oldest film festival in Rome, 9 November 2021 is designated as the Slovenian Film Day. Slovenian films will participate both...
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival 2021 Announces Winners

JIHLAVA: Barbora Sliepková’s Lines (Slovakia) received the award for Best World Documentary in the Opus Bonum competition of the 25th Ji.hlava IDFF (26-31 October 2021), also winning Best Debut and Best Sound Design. The Romanian film You Are Ceausescu to Me by Sebastian Mihăilescu was awarded Best Central and East European Documentary.
desiretoinspire.net

A manor house in the Normandy countryside

Be still my heart. This 15th century manor home in the countryside of Normandy, called La Carlière, is home to British fashion designer Peter Copping and his French husband Rambert Rigaud. The 6 year renovation of this spectacular home transformed it into a liveable, comfortable home that is an absolute dream. (Photos: Alexis Armanet for Architectural Digest France and Billal Taright for the Financial Times)
ccenterdispatch.com

COUNTRYSIDE NEWS

It was a cool cloudy morning this week as we gathered for worship at Countryside Bible Fellowship. We opened with the hymns “what Manner of Love” and “Blessed Assurance”. The scripture reading was from Psalms 37 where king David reminds us that the wicked will not prosper and will eventually fall into the very trap they set for others. We continued in Dr. R.C. Sproul’s series “Dust to Glory”, with the episode “Ezra and Nehemiah”. Sproul notes that although these two books are located earlier in the Bible they fall chronologically between the major and minor prophets and account the exile and the return from exile to Babylon. Both Ezra and Nehemiah experienced major revival in their nation. The book of Ezra opens with God inspiring Cyrus, the king of Persia, to not only allow the Israelites to rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem but ends up funding the building project out of the royal treasury. In chapter 3 the foundation of the new Temple is laid with both rejoicing from the younger generation and weeping from the older generation who were old enough to remember the original Temple that Solomon had built. Ezra closes with the reformation of the political and religious structure including having all the men get rid of their pagan wives and practices in accordance with Scripture. Where Ezra rebuilds the Temple, Nehemiah rebuilds the wall of Jerusalem. Godly revival of a nation always begins with the Church, followed by the “State”. Like Paul said in 1 Timothy 3:15 the church of the living God is the “pillar and foundation of the truth”. Every successful nation is founded on self evident, fundamental truths that everyone in the nation can agree on. Where the Church’s revival begins with the return to God’s word, the State’s revival begins with the return to the time tested means of security — the wall. This is something former president Trump understood more than any other politician in recent decades and similar to Nehemiah, by means of projects like “The 1776 Commission”, Trump found himself in the middle of rebuilding much more than just a physical wall. He and the American people along with him discovered the depths of darkness in Washington DC in desperate need of the disinfecting agent of light to shine upon it. The book of Nehemiah opens with the bittersweet report of the remnant of Jews who survived the exile along with the news that the wall had been broken down. Nehemiah’s first response is to pray to God with thanksgiving and confess his sins and the sins of his nation. In his prayer Nehemiah resolves that “If every man be a lier, God remains True”. He then goes to his leaders in government where he finds favor in the eyes of King Artaxerxes who sends him to Jerusalem to rebuild the wall. In the middle of building the wall Nehemiah is interrupted by a conspiracy launched by members of the Persian occupation who are jealous of the favor shown to Nehemiah by the king. The Persian cabal fabricated lies about Nehemiah and about Israel’s historical past but to no avail. They then resorted to threats of physical violence which led Nehemiah and the workers to arm themselves with weapons of self defense. They are able to finish the wall by keeping one hand on their masonry tools and the other hand on their weapon. The book of Nehemiah closes with the purging of the false prophets who had weaseled their way into the body of believers through cunning deception. We ask that you continue in prayer for our nation that truth and reality will win out over the lies that threaten to tear us apart. We can only remain the land of the free if we remain the home of the brave.
Variety

Thessaloniki Film Festival’s Industry Arm Looks to Boost Talents in Greece and Beyond

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has forced much of the movie industry to conduct its business online, the Thessaloniki Film Festival and its industry arm, Agora, will roll out a full slate of in-person events during the festival’s 62nd edition, which runs Nov. 4-14. For Agora head Yianna Sarri, the return to face-to-face meetings is a welcome reminder of pre-pandemic times. “I really believe it’s what we need. We need to meet each other, to discuss again in person, and to try to get back to the world as we knew it in the past,” Sarri tells Variety. It’s keeping...
worldarchitecture.org

Call for Entries: Architectural Haiku Writing Contest, 3rd Cycle: Health & Architecture

Architectural Haiku Writing Contest, 3rd Cycle is the Nineteenth initiative of the Architectural Journalism & Criticism Organization founded by architect Pappal Suneja to spread awareness about this subject and sow the seeds of inspiration to explore and write about Architecture and allied fields from a lyrical and explorer’s perspective. Theme...
filmneweurope.com

Over 70 Projects Submitted for First Malta Film Awards

VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission (MFC) has announced that 72 projects have been submitted for consideration for the first edition of the Malta Film Awards, which will take place on 29 January 2022. These projects, comprising feature films, television series, documentaries and short films, represent 80 producers, 60 directors and...
filmneweurope.com

One World Slovakia Launches Impact Days Industry Programme

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia’s One World IDFF, taking place 5-11 November 2021, will launch Impact Days, a programme that will enable filmmakers to open the door to the social impact of documentary films. This industry programme will connect Slovak documentary filmmakers with potential donors, non-profit organisations, media, experts in specific fields, and...
Financial Times

Call for entries: Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2022

For the first time, the Financial Times, Nikkei Asia and Statista, the German data provider, are compiling a list of Asia-Pacific companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity. The aim is to highlight the businesses whose GHG emissions intensity — that is, emissions relative to...
News On 6

Halloween History In The Irish Countryside

Ireland is known to be the home of many fairytales, and Halloween happens to be one. Halloween is a tradition the Irish brought to the United States in the 19th century. CBS News Ian Lee has more.
filmneweurope.com

Submit your projects to the East Doc Platform 2022

Submit your factual series, feature length and interactive projects to the 11th edition of East Doc Platform which will take place in Prague March 26 – April 1, 2022! The deadline is November 19, 2021. The East Doc Platform is the largest co-production, funding and distribution platform tailor-made for Central...
filmneweurope.com

Industry (at) Tallinn & Baltic Event - Works in Progress 2021 selection revealed

Altogether 19 films in production or post-production, looking for sales agents or festivals for international premiers, will be presented at three Works In Progress showcases during Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event in 2021. The films include new projects from award-winning directors as well as debuts from different genres. The projects taking...
filmneweurope.com

connecting cottbus 2021 Announces Winners

COTTBUS: The Polish project She directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka received the coco Best Pitch Award at the 23rd edition of connecting cottbus (coco), the East-West coproduction market of the FilmFestival Cottbus, held in a hybrid format 3-5 November 2021. The winners were announced on 4 November 2021. WINNERS:. coco Best...
