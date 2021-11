Join the Face-Off There's a face-off between the creators at Arkane Lyon, where the devs play with members of the community. To join, players need to find the account names of the developers on PS5 and Steam, and then add them as a friend. The fight is on October 27 and October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO