CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Town of Irondequoit considers banning recreational cannabis businesses

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wyufe_0ckigpdK00

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit is weighing a proposal which would ban retail and on-site consumption cannabis businesses.

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act legalized adult use recreational marijuana in New York State when it was signed into law in March. Under the law, municipalities may initially choose to opt-out of allowing businesses that sell cannabis, including for on-site consumption of cannabis products.

Marijuana in the workplace: NY employers can’t drug test most employees for weed, state says

One member of the Irondequoit Town Board introduced such a proposal to opt-out on October 27. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. November 9 in the Broderick Room at the Irondequoit Town Hall.

Marijuana legalization in NY: Now that it’s official, what can you really do?

According to the Town of Irondequoit, residents will have 45 days after that public hearing to sign a petition challenging the proposal and requesting a public vote on whether it will be adopted.

Statewide, any local laws opting out of retail cannabis sale and consumption must be adopted by January 1, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

jrl576
9d ago

Sleepy old person ville Irondequoit killing itself again. Add more urgent care and old people housing because we dont have enough of that already. Oh and throw in a useless community Center that doesnt have a pool and costs more per month than the gym just down the road that has more amenities. This town refuses to progress.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
Irondequoit, NY
Government
News 8 WROC

IRS pushing up income brackets for inflation relief

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax rates will not be changed. The top rate remains 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $539,900 ($647,850 for married couples filing jointly). The lowest is 10% for incomes of single individuals with incomes of $10,275 or less ($20,550 for married couples filing jointly).
INCOME TAX
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy