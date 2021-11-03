Town of Irondequoit considers banning recreational cannabis businesses

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit is weighing a proposal which would ban retail and on-site consumption cannabis businesses.

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act legalized adult use recreational marijuana in New York State when it was signed into law in March. Under the law, municipalities may initially choose to opt-out of allowing businesses that sell cannabis, including for on-site consumption of cannabis products.

One member of the Irondequoit Town Board introduced such a proposal to opt-out on October 27. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. November 9 in the Broderick Room at the Irondequoit Town Hall.

According to the Town of Irondequoit, residents will have 45 days after that public hearing to sign a petition challenging the proposal and requesting a public vote on whether it will be adopted.

Statewide, any local laws opting out of retail cannabis sale and consumption must be adopted by January 1, 2022.

