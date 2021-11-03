CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Wren Williams becomes District 9’s delegate

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk1LY_0ckifjcP00

(WFXR) – District 9 has a new delegate.

Wren Williams (R) defeated Bridgette Craighead (D) to become the delegate for the 9th District.

Your Local Election HQ

Williams will lead the 9th District as outgoing Republican Del. Charles Poindexter vacates the seat he has held since 2008.

The 9th District consists of portions of Franklin, Patrick, and Henry counties.

