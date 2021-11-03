Wren Williams becomes District 9’s delegate

(WFXR) – District 9 has a new delegate.

Wren Williams (R) defeated Bridgette Craighead (D) to become the delegate for the 9th District.

Williams will lead the 9th District as outgoing Republican Del. Charles Poindexter vacates the seat he has held since 2008.

The 9th District consists of portions of Franklin, Patrick, and Henry counties.

