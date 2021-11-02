Bayern, Juventus through to Champions League knockout rounds

Gareth Southgate has brushed off suggestions young players are picking and choosing when to play for England Mason Greenwood was once again a high-profile absentee from Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino later this month.The Manchester United forward has not played for the Three Lions since making his debut away to Iceland in September 2020 – a camp he was later sent home from.Jude Bellingham has been recalled, having asked to be given a break from international duty last month, while Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has again opted out of an under-21 call-up after boss...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO