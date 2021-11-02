Bayern, Juventus through to Champions League knockout rounds

MUNICH (AP) — After two weeks without a coach and falling to a disastrous defeat, Bayern Munich is back to its usual winning ways. The German champion booked its place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick for a 5-2 victory over Benfica to extend Bayern's perfect record of four wins from four in the group stage. That took Lewandowski to 81 career goals in his 100th Champions League game.
As a young English player whose potential seems nearly limitless, Jude Bellingham is going to have no shortage of clubs interested in bringing him on. While his contract doesn’t expire until 2025 and there’s no indication he wants to leave any time soon, many clubs will show interest nonetheless. The latest is Liverpool, who the usual suspects of tabloids have linked to Jude Bellingham.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick on his 100th Champions League appearance as they crushed Benfica 5-2 on Tuesday to cruise into the knockout stages with two Group E matches to spare. Malmo 0-1 Chelsea - Match report and analysis. Tuchel challenges Loftus-Cheek to 'use his full potential'. Champs...
London (AFP) – West Ham qualified for the Europa League knockout stages despite Tomas Soucek’s own goal costing them victory in a 2-2 draw at Genk on Thursday, but Leicester have work to do after being held 1-1 at home by Spartak Moscow. Celtic gave their chances of reaching the...
Liverpool booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with two matches to spare after a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid. This time there was no conceding of a two-goal lead as there had been in Madrid and at home to Brighton on Saturday after Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane’s first-half goals set up a record-equalling victory.
LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.
Moussa Diaby scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen romped to Europa League victory over Real Betis in a battle which saw both sides finish with 10 men. Diaby struck either side of half-time before late goals from Florian Wirtz and Nadiem Amiri wrapped up a 4-0 Group G win, although there was still time for Betis' Nabil Fekir and Leverkusen's Kerem Demirbay to receive their marching orders in stoppage time.
Gareth Southgate has brushed off suggestions young players are picking and choosing when to play for England Mason Greenwood was once again a high-profile absentee from Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino later this month.The Manchester United forward has not played for the Three Lions since making his debut away to Iceland in September 2020 – a camp he was later sent home from.Jude Bellingham has been recalled, having asked to be given a break from international duty last month, while Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has again opted out of an under-21 call-up after boss...
