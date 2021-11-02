Boys 8th Grade Basketball beats Rocky River White 54 – 24

(CNN) — Following a crowd surge at a Houston concert that left at least eight people dead and dozens injured, authorities will examine key causes behind the surge and what could have been done to get attendees out of harm's way, police said Saturday. The crowd at the sold-out Astroworld...
(CNN) — Final passage of a massive public works bill Friday provided President Joe Biden what had increasingly seemed like a vanishing ideal: A major, bipartisan accomplishment that has the power to improve the lives of millions of Americans. The vote came after weeks of torturous negotiations among Democrats, and...
BAGHDAD (AP) — Troops deployed around Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramped up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are to...
(CNN) — Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he tweeted Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
A Wisconsin-based health care organization and Aaron Rodgers have ended their partnership just days after the Green Bay Packers' quarterback revealed he had taken an anti-parasite drug instead of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Prevea Health announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday. "Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the...
The National Football League is shutting down claims from Aaron Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid." The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the claims on Friday while appearing as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show"...
Elon Musk on Saturday asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers to determine the future of a chunk of his Tesla holdings. Twitter polls are informal, however, and Musk previously said he was likely to sell “a huge block” of his options in the fourth quarter. At an appearance at the...
