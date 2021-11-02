Alex Murdaugh’s assets will be frozen, managed by court-appointed receiver, SC judge says

Alex Murdaugh and his surviving son Buster have been accused of selling off assets to hide their millions from the sons of their dead housekeeper, the family of a boat crash victim and a survivor of the crash.New court documents, filed last week by attorneys in three civil lawsuits brought against Mr Murdaugh, claim the powerful South Carolina attorney is moving money between different accounts and selling off property, stocks and a $115,000 boat through his son.Mr Murdaugh turned all his affairs over to his son Buster in September, according to the documents. The documents claim that, since then,...
