Alex Murdaugh’s assets will be frozen, managed by court-appointed receiver, SC judge says

A South Carolina judge will hear arguments from lawyers in three lawsuits who want the court to have independent representatives take control of the money and other assets of Alex Murdaugh. The court documents say they fear Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars by shifting money between unknown accounts and potentially selling off property after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son. The request came from the family of a teen who died in a crash on the family’s boat, someone also on that boat and the estate of Murdaugh’s late housekeeper. The hearing is set for noon Friday in Chesterfield County.

