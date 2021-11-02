Choosing the best health plan for you

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing the best medical plan for you and your family...

www.fox5vegas.com

KRQE News 13

Find the health insurance plan that fits you during open enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Open or annual enrollment for health insurance is a critical time for people making decisions about their health care coverage. Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico Vice President of Sales Randy Shaffer discusses the different enrollment options that are available to New Mexicans. For additional...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
hawaiipublicradio.org

Dr. Kathy Kozak recommends looking into the best Medicare plan for you

If you don’t have health insurance, open enrollment for Medicare began this month and ends on Dec. 7. HPR’s Dr. Kathy Kozak recommends anyone eligible for the government-run health insurance start looking into which of the plans works for them. She says if you’re already enrolled, the open enrollment period...
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

How to choose the best sleeping position, and why it matters

Several months ago, Mark Keam started to notice a sharp pain in his neck that radiated down his left arm and was accompanied by an “electric shock” sensation and constant tingling. “While I was sleeping, every time I would turn one way, I would feel that really sharp pain even...
LIFESTYLE
13abc.com

Choosing a Medicare Plan? 5 Things You Should Know

Sponsored - Looking for a medicare plan? 5 things you should know. As Americans close in on 65, they have three options for Medicare plans, Traditional Medicare, Medicare plus Traditional coverage, Medicare Advantage. Selecting the right Medicare plan is not an easy process, and the wrong choice can end up costing you more to fix. Before selecting your Medicare plan keep in mind these five things about Medicare.
AMERICAS
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
Health
theeastcountygazette.com

$310M SNAP Benefits to be Provided by Health and Human Services

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month which are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS LA

Thousands Of Nurses And Health Care Professionals At Kaiser Permanente Plan To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals delivered a 10-day notice of strike against Kaiser Permanente Thursday, saying thousands of nurses and health care professionals in Southern California may strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15. According to the union’s press release, nearly 32,000 Kaiser workers in total would be on strike, making it the nation’s largest labor strike in 2021. “Registered nurses and health care professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to depress wages for current employees and slash wages for incoming workers during a national health care staffing crisis,” the release read in part. Some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.

