These key counties are telling the story of America's shifting political landscape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — American politics remains more gridlocked and divided than ever. The problem seems to be not just disagreements between the two major parties but divisions within both the Republican and Democrat Parties. Is there now a real opportunity for a viable third party to emerge? Or is the political process so institutionalized that is all but impossible? And among these current intra-party disagreements what party factions will come out on top? And what will that mean for next year’s mid-term elections and the next contest for President in 2024? We have two of our best political analysts joining to address these topics. They are Democrat Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips.
Editors at the Washington Examiner place the battle over Critical Race Theory in context. For decades now, left-wing activists have used their power in academia and public education to fundamentally change how people understand their nation’s past, present, and future. Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial election was the first battle in an effort to take that narrative back.
President Biden appeared to mock the intelligence of the American people on Saturday when discussing the ongoing supply chain crises in America, questioning whether "they'd understand" the topic at hand. Biden's remarks came during a press conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he has faced...
The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
After November 7, to be allowed to fly back to the U.S., unvaccinated Americans must meet new, more stringent COVID-19 testing requirements. Most Americans have heard that the U.S. border will reopen to international travel beginning on November 8. Few Americans know that starting on November 8, the COVID-19 rules for unvaccinated Americans returning home from foreign nations by air will become more stringent.
Mattel has drawn ire for a job listing saying the boss could visit the worker's home unannounced. It has since removed this from the job description for an American Girl home customer service agent. The description appeared to also require the work environment had no children, pets, or talking. Mattel...
California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
Canadian residents can check with their home province or territory about getting COVID-19 proof of vaccination to facilitate their return to Canada. Travelers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border. Fully vaccinated travelers who are eligible to enter...
The merchant loaded his wagon, nervous and excited about the trek ahead. He and the other men, some women, businesspeople, settlers and others were going to travel thousands of miles over harsh and difficult terrain to sell and trade — even stay — in a foreign and exotic land. This...
The year 2021 will likely be one of the worst for glaciers in southern British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and Montana.
It started out OK. A weak La Niña arrived in the fall of 2020 and continued through the winter. La Niñas tend to favour cool conditions and ample snowfall, so the winter of 2020-21 wasn’t bad for glaciers. But what followed was.
In late June, the so-called heat dome settled over the west, creating exceptional warming that melted snow cover on the glaciers and exposed ice in a matter of days. The timing was especially bad, as it coincided with...
It took just three years after the nuclear meltdown at Chernobyl for my grandfather, Professor Sokolov, to take me to the site and teach me about the disaster’s effects on the local wildlife. At the age of nine, it was one of my first ever holidays. So it is no exaggeration to say that, because of him, mankind’s effects on the natural world have been a lifelong concern of mine.In the years that followed, he took me on many such research trips – he was a Soviet scientist and environmentalist whose work took him to the farthest reaches of the...
