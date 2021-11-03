Man charged after allegedly threatening minors on Halloween

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Montgomery County prosecutor has charged a man after he allegedly threatened seven teens with a gun on Halloween.

Anthony Aery, 20, of Montgomery City, is charged with eight counts of harassment after an incident on Halloween at the corner of North Madison Street and Burlington Road in Wellsville.

The victims told Montgomery County police that Aery pulled up in a vehicle and got out holding a handgun, then he started yelling at the victims, according to court documents.

During the investigation, police received surveillance footage of the incident.

Court documents state that while police spoke with Aery, he said it was a Glock 19, CO2 BB gun and he was "only trying to scare them" and that he knew what he did was wrong.

According to online court records, Aery has a bond reduction hearing set for next Tuesday.

