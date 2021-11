Upcoming sensational trial. Black jogger (Ahmaud Arbery) dies violently at the hands of White zealots. Biased jurors. Can these get a fair trial? Let’s try them now. Absolutely wrong to take the law into our own hands as these men did and go chasing people down the road with guns. For that there needs to be a penalty; howsoever dear friends, let this country punkin give you some very valuable advice: If somebody throws down on you with an automated 12 gauge shotgun, don’t charge them and try to take the gun away unless you’ve beforehand made peace with your maker and arrangements with the favorite funeral home of your choice because you’re probably going to need these commodities immediately.

