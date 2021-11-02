MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
If you've watched any of the MLB playoffs, you might have wondered why Atlanta Braves player Joc Pederson has a pearl necklace hanging off his neck. After all, it's not something we're used to seeing baseball players -- or any athletes, really -- wear. Keep reading... These are the most...
Buster Posey is known for his stoicism. Few athletes have ever come across as more relaxed and unflappable as Posey. Apparently, that didn’t always rub his opponents the right way. One of those was Hunter Pence, who said that Posey’s seriousness and competitiveness irked him when Pence was a member...
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding right-hander Justin Verlander, who is a free agent. Read all about Verlander here. Oct. 7: Astros will 'probably' extend QO to JV, per Crane. Astros owner Jim Crane said the team will "probably" extend a qualifying offer to...
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is headed for free agency, but it seems that he doesn't plan on going anywhere. After being acquired from the Washington Nationals at this year's trade deadline, Schwarber said he's content in Boston and wouldn't mind staying put this offseason. "It'd be pretty stupid...
It’s safe to say Pete Rose was not a fan of the lineup the New York Yankees used for the American League Wild Card Game . During a recent discussion with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the former MVP bashed the team’s “all-or-nothing” approach. “That was the worst (expletive) lineup they...
In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
