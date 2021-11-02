MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.

