CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Attorney for Henry Kissinger Tells Jurors He Invested $6 Million in Theranos After Meeting Elizabeth Holmes

By Yasmin Khorram, CNBC
NBC Miami
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, CALIF. -- A former estate attorney told jurors in Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial that he invested $6 million in Theranos after being introduced to Holmes by ex-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Daniel Mosley, who counted Kissinger as a client, took the stand on Tuesday in week nine...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Prosecutors in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial say they'll likely rest their case next week. Here's why that's probably a good thing for the Theranos founder.

Prosecutors in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will likely rest their case next week. An expert says this helps Holmes, since it could limit prosecutors' "compelling" case against her. In 10 weeks, 24 witnesses have testified; a previous filing listed more than 200 possible witnesses. The federal fraud...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Pesky Theranos Investor Says Holmes Offered to Buy Him Out (1)

Elizabeth Holmes grew so irritated with a probing Theranos Inc. investor that she offered to pay him more than five times what he paid for his stake to go away, he testified. Alan Eisenman, a former money manager and financial planner from Houston, told jurors at Holmes’s criminal trial that he tried in vain for years to get straight answers about the blood-testing startup, only to see it ultimately collapse in 2018 while he was still holding his stake of about $1.2 million.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Aggrieved Theranos investor takes the stand

A retired Texas money manager testified bitterly Wednesday in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial about his lost investments in the company, but refrained from repeating before the jury that he wanted Holmes to go to prison. Alan Eisenman told the jury that he and his family invested $1.1 million...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Ars Technica

Holmes’ ex-boyfriend, who was Theranos exec, bullied and ignored $1.2M investor

In 2006, Alan Eisenman invested more than $1 million in Theranos, a then-promising medical diagnostic company founded by college dropout Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes had told him that her company was talking with Morgan Stanley about an IPO in 12–18 months and that the company would bring in $200 million in revenue by 2008.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos, and Fake-It-Till-You-Make-It Silicon Valley Startup Culture

Elizabeth Holmes is facing a 20-year prison sentence in the U.S. for allegedly defrauding $700 million from investors. The case of Theranos, et al. showed the ugly side of Silicon Valley. Fake-it-till-you-make-it, which is the unofficially official Silicon Valley's "culture" and MO, will have to change for good. There's nothing glamorous or worth admiring about founders who only dress to impress. Those who shine during presentations, but blush when the time comes to show inventions. You know, just because you choose the black turtleneck as your fashion statement, it doesn't make you Steve Jobs.
BUSINESS
Dallas News

Texas money manager says Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes tried to pay him to stop asking questions

Elizabeth Holmes grew so irritated with a probing Theranos Inc. investor that she offered to pay him more than five times what he paid for his stake to go away, he testified. Alan Eisenman, a former money manager and financial planner from Houston, told jurors at Holmes’s criminal trial that he tried in vain for years to get straight answers about the blood-testing startup, only to see it ultimately collapse in 2018 while he was still holding his stake of about $1.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Henry Kissinger
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Theranos Investor Describes How Relationship with Holmes Soured Over Time

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — New testimony in the Theranos fraud trial on Wednesday showed how one relationship Elizabeth Holmes had with one Texas investor soured over time, and then sweetened again when the company needed more money. Alan Eisenman is a retired money manager from Houston who was an early investor in Theranos, putting down $1.2 million in combination with his wife and adult children in 2006. On Wednesday, he testified that he would speak often with Holmes on the phone. She claimed Theranos had billionaire Larry Ellison as a board member and advisor and that the company would grow...
SAN JOSE, CA
MySanAntonio

Theranos investor details his frustration with Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes grew so irritated with a probing Theranos Inc. investor that she offered to pay him more than five times what he paid for his stake to go away, he testified. Alan Eisenman, a former money manager and financial planner from Houston, told jurors at Holmes's criminal trial that he tried in vain for years to get straight answers about the blood-testing startup, only to see it ultimately collapse in 2018 while he was still holding his stake of about $1.2 million.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing#San Jose#State
Mercury News

Elizabeth Holmes trial witness: Theranos tests showed male protein in women’s blood, Holmes gave ‘implausible’ excuse

Theranos’ blood-testing machines were showing women with a male protein in their blood, and company founder Elizabeth Holmes gave an “implausible” excuse for the apparent errors, a former lab director testified Tuesday in Holmes’ criminal trial. Former Theranos lab director Dr. Kingshuk Das was testifying for the prosecution in U.S....
SAN JOSE, CA
Idaho8.com

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

As the criminal trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered its third month this week, much of the focus continued to be on how the failed blood-testing startup was able to attract investments from several wealthy families. Daniel Mosley, an investor who helped facilitate more than $400 million worth of...
LAW
Washington Post

Delays, distracted jurors and disappointed investors: The Elizabeth Holmes trial so far

SAN JOSE — A former defense secretary. Text messages between lovers. Sudoku. Those are some of the more exciting moments in a rather pedestrian first two months of the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former blood start-up founder facing charges of wire fraud. A significant portion of the trial has been in-depth scientific and financial detail, including testimony from several former lab workers who grew concerned about Theranos’s technology.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
East Bay Times

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Holmes notches small win before picture darkens

After recent damning testimony and evidence in her criminal fraud trial, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes scored a small victory this week, with the judge blocking a former patient who used the company’s blood-testing technology from testifying for the prosecution about an allegedly inaccurate test result. But while the judge’s ruling...
LAW
TIME

Henry Kissinger’s Last Crusade: Stopping Dangerous AI

(To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here .) At the age of 98, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has a whole new area of interest: artificial intelligence. He became intrigued after being persuaded by Eric Schmidt, who was then the executive chairman of Google, to attend a lecture on the topic while at the Bilderberg conference in 2016. The two have teamed up with the dean of the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, Daniel Huttenlocher, to write a bracing new book, The Age of AI , about the implications of the rapid rise and deployment of artificial intelligence, which they say “augurs a revolution in human affairs.” The book argues that artificial intelligence processes have become so powerful, so seamlessly enmeshed in human affairs, and so unpredictable, that without some forethought and management, the kind of “epoch-making transformations” they will deliver may send human history in a dangerous direction.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy