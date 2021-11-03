Sean Salisbury evaluates Carson Wentz, Colts, heading into TNF vs Jets

(Line: -10.5, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Jets are 20-34-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$1,740 from a straight $110 bet. For that chaotic period, New York also posted subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (8-20, minus-$1400), facing AFC competition (15-25-1, minus-$1250), taking on teams with a losing record (7-17, minus-$1170) and serving as the betting underdog (18-27-1, minus-$1170). The ATS numbers for 2021 are similarly shaky, with the Jets owning a 2-5 overall record (minus-$350) and 0-4 mark on the road (minus-$440). Citing one positive trend, the Jets are 9-2 ATS within their last 11 outings of carrying a road losing streak at four-plus games ($680). After eight weeks of play, the Jets' anemic offense ranks 19th in passing offense (230.9 yards per week), 28th in total offense (306.4 yards per game), 30th in scoring offense (16.3 points per week), and dead-last in rushing offense, merely averaging 75.6 ground yards per game.

