Spieles, Ciminillo win Shawnee race; both fire levies pass

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Clark Spieles and Ted Ciminillo won a five-way race for two Shawnee Township trustees seats.

With absentee ballots and all 12 precincts counted, Spieles, an incumbent in the race, picked up 24.34% of the vote, or 1,521 votes. Ciminillo won 20.81% of the vote, or 1,300 votes.

The challengers failing to win the seat included Keith Cunningham (18.77%, 1,173 votes), Michael Ayers (18.1%, 1,131 votes) and James W. Thompson III (9.41%, 588 votes).

Both the 1.5 mill renewal fire levy and the new 4.5 mill fire levy passed. The renewal passed with 76.66% of voters saying yes. The new money request was much closer, at 50.99% saying yes and only 87 votes between the yays and nays.