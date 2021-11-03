CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OH

Spieles, Ciminillo win Shawnee race; both fire levies pass

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31USqL_0ckiYTKm00

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Clark Spieles and Ted Ciminillo won a five-way race for two Shawnee Township trustees seats.

With absentee ballots and all 12 precincts counted, Spieles, an incumbent in the race, picked up 24.34% of the vote, or 1,521 votes. Ciminillo won 20.81% of the vote, or 1,300 votes.

The challengers failing to win the seat included Keith Cunningham (18.77%, 1,173 votes), Michael Ayers (18.1%, 1,131 votes) and James W. Thompson III (9.41%, 588 votes).

Both the 1.5 mill renewal fire levy and the new 4.5 mill fire levy passed. The renewal passed with 76.66% of voters saying yes. The new money request was much closer, at 50.99% saying yes and only 87 votes between the yays and nays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Shawnee, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
The Associated Press

Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf to again lead the powerful regulatory agency, according to a person familiar with the decision. Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern that the agency near the center of the government’s...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levies#New Money
NBC News

Xi Jinping looks to secure his political future by reinterpreting China's past

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate his country’s future. To do that, he’s putting a whole new spin on its past. The ruling Communist Party adopted a landmark resolution Thursday that both rewrote its own history according to Xi, and elevated the president to a level only rivaled by iconic past leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
CHINA
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
177
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy