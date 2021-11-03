Carol Jayroe defeats incumbent Brendon Barber in Georgetown mayoral race

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Councilmember Carol Jayroe has defeated incumbent Brendon Barber in Georgetown’s mayoral race.

Jayroe is the first woman and Republican to be elected mayor in Georgetown.

Final, but unofficial, election results Tuesday night show Jayroe pulled in 1,330 votes compared to Barber’s 1,064.

Jason Collins, who remained on the ballot despite the Georgetown Board of Elections deciding in early October that he did not have valid residency to hold the office. He pulled 92 votes on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.