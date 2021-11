The play-offs traditionally produce the best rugby of the year. Plenty of Super League’s greatest games have come in September and October including the top-drawer semi-finals between Warrington and Leeds as well as Castleford’s battle with St Helens or even the war of attrition that was the 2007 Grand Final qualifier. These games all live in our memory but what about the classic encounters we don’t recall? Today we’re recapping five underrated play-off games that you should go back and re-watch.

RUGBY ・ 15 DAYS AGO