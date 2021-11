Ottawa Aces will now play in Cornwall after the RFL accepted a bid for a Cornish club to compete in League 1 for the 2022 season. “The RFL Board have approved the club’s request to relocate as it takes the Betfred League One competition, and the sport of Rugby League, into a new area, which shares many of the characteristics of the traditional Rugby League heartlands in the north, and has a renowned passion for rugby. This is an exciting opportunity to take our great sport to a completely new audience in a beautiful part of the country, and for our clubs and supporters to embrace that.”

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO