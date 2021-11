With the Emerald Group withdrawing their support for all clubs associated with the Headingley cricket, rugby union and rugby league teams, another sponsor has spoken out. Tetley’s Beer has been a longstanding sponsor of the Leeds rugby league, union and cricket sides, but has spoken out about recent events regarding the investigation by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club to not take disciplinary action against those accused of racism by ex-player Azeem Rafiq.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO