The University of Florida will now allow professors to serve as expert witnesses in litigation against the state, President W. Kent Fuchs said on Friday. The new position follows a week of turmoil on the campus, whose administrators had previously barred faculty members in political science and medicine from testifying against state agencies in litigation earlier this year.Fuchs wrote in a letter on Friday that he asked the campus conflict of interest office to reverse those decisions, “regardless of personal compensation, assuming the activity is on their own time without using university resources.”A task force will review conflict-of-interest policy and issue recommendations by November 29.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO