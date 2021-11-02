CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Resolve Biosciences Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Frank Zhong as Chief Technology Officer

biospace.com
 7 days ago

Former product innovator at BGI, Illumina, and Pacific Biosciences will spearhead technological development of breakthrough Molecular Cartography™ system. MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™, today announced the appointment of Frank Zhong, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Zhong will report to Co-founder and...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Flex Appoints Cameron Carr as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Cameron Carr has joined the company as chief strategy officer (CSO). Mr. Carr will report directly to Flex CEO, Revathi Advaithi. Mr. Carr has spent the last decade of his career at Microsoft Corporation. Most recently,...
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

DAOU Family Estates Announces New Appointments to National Sales Leadership Team

New appointments include: Aaron Amsler, Vice President, Central Region; Michelle Smith, Vice President Retail Chains; Walter Sorensen, Vice President, Western Region; and Tony Suarez, Vice President, Eastern Region. DAOU Family Estates has announced four new appointments to key leadership positions on the national sales team. Family-owned and operated, DAOU Family...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Qstream Appoints Dan Whelan as Chief Executive Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021-- The global leader in microlearning technology Qstream today announced Dan Whelan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With decades of experience leading high-growth technology companies, Whelan will usher Qstream toward market growth and leadership, targeting new markets and innovating the product to provide even greater value and positive business impact for customers.
SOFTWARE
tippnews.com

EnergyCAP Appoints Thomas R. Patterson, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

BOALSBURG, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP, LLC (ENC), the leading provider of data and analytics software for energy and utility bill management, today announced that Thomas R. Patterson, Jr. (Tom) has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Steve Heinz, who founded the company in 1982, will retire from his role as CEO but will continue in an advisory capacity as a member of the Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peking University#Illumina#Pacific Biosciences#Monheim Am#Resolve Biosciences#Co Founder#The Bgi Group#Egi Inc#Cto#Bgi Research Usa
gamingintelligence.com

Pronet Gaming appoints new chief technology officer

IGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming has appointed Nedda Kaltcheva as its new chief technology officer. Her appointment follows the opening of Pronet Gaming’s office in Sofia, Bulgaria, where Kaltcheva will be based. Pronet plans to increase the number of developers across all of its locations as it seeks to strengthen...
martechseries.com

Crayon Appoints Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer

Jenkins Will Accelerate Product Development as Company Positions for Strong Growth in 2022. Crayon, the competitive intelligence backbone for mid-market and enterprise businesses, announces the appointment of Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer. With a career spanning over a decade in the software industry, Jenkins will lead Crayon’s product team and leverage her experience to further evolve the company’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NetBase Quid Appoints Seujan Bertram as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced operational executive tapped to lead NetBase Quid through its next stage of growth. NetBase Quid, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, announced that Seujan Bertram has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer. “Seujan is a performance-driven culture leader with extensive knowledge and experience in...
roi-nj.com

Cellectar appoints oncology expert as interim chief medical officer

Cellectar Biosciences Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced Dr. Laurence Reilly will assume the role as interim chief medical officer, succeeding Dr. John Friend, who is stepping down for personal reasons but will stay on through mid-November to finalize the ongoing transition.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Country
China
SpaceNews.com

NASA creates new technology and policy office in leadership reshuffle

WASHINGTON — NASA Headquarters has created a new office devoted to technology and policy issues, part of a restructuring that includes creating a new space security position at the civil space agency. NASA announced Nov. 1 several changes to its leadership, primarily involving assigning existing personnel to new positions. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

BlackSky Appoints Amy Minnick as Chief Commercial Officer

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021-- BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY ) has appointed Amy Minnick as its Chief Commercial Officer to spearhead the company’s commercial business with a focus on expanding its global footprint across a number of vertical markets. As part of BlackSky’s executive leadership team, Ms. Minnick will play a vital role in accelerating the company’s position as the leader in real-time global intelligence.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

BBG Promotes Two Executives In Leadership Team Reorganization, Appoints CTO

The firm promoted Chief Operating Officer Bill Britain to a new position as President of Assessment and Senior Managing Director Grant Griffin, MAI, to a new position as President of Valuation. Mr. Britain has served in the commercial real estate services industry for more than 25 years. Before his promotion...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Tanium Appoints Chief Marketing Officer Steve Daheb

Tanium, the platform that organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints, announced the appointment of Steve Daheb to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Daheb is a marketing veteran in the IT industry with a long history of successfully driving business growth through corporate strategy, go-to-market execution, brand reimagining and demand creation for start-up, mid-late stage private and public companies.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

FWF Appoints Josh Brawley as Chief Operating Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) Founder and Chairman Brian Bennett announced a new Chief Operating Officer this week. Josh Brawley, formerly the company’s Vice President, steps into a new role that shapes senior leadership and fosters continued growth. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to work...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
martechseries.com

ALFI Names New Leadership Team Comprised of Media, Advertising and Technology Veterans

Current Board Member and Media & Advertising Executive, Peter Bordes, Appointed Interim CEO. Veteran Technology Executive David Gardner Named CTO. Veteran Aerospace Executive and ALFI largest Shareholder, Jim Lee, Named Chairman of the Board. ALFI , an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced significant changes to its senior leadership team,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Evolv Technology Appoints Mario Ramos as Chief Financial Officer

Company Welcomes Experienced Fortune 5 Executive to Support Growth Plans. Evolv Technology, the global leader in weapons detection security screening, announced the appointment of Mario Ramos to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Ramos will assume global responsibility for the Company’s accounting, finance, risk compliance, information technology and investor relations functions.
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

BioCryst appoints new chief data and insights officer, Jinky Ang Rosselli

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) has a new member of its leadership team: Jinky Ang Rosselli, who will be the company’s chief data and insights officer. In a statement, the company indicated this was a new role. Rosselli joined BioCryst in 2015 as the vice president...
BUSINESS
biospace.com

OSSIO Appoints Gregory C. Berlet, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- OSSIO, Inc., an orthopedic fixation technology company, today announced the appointment of Gregory C. Berlet, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Berlet is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon and nationally recognized leader in orthopedic research, education and product design. “With his extensive strategic and clinical experience in...
BUSINESS
irei.com

CPP Investments appoints chief sustainability officer

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has appointed Deborah Orida as the organization's first chief sustainability officer (CSO). In addition to becoming the organization's first CSO, Orida will maintain her role as senior managing director & global head of real assets. "Climate change, which was only on the horizon...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stratifyd Builds Momentum by Strengthening Leadership Team With Two New Hires

Forrester Analyst Kjell Carlsson, PhD joins the company and Stratifyd taps Seth Tyree to spearhead the platform’s Pharma Insights unit. Stratifyd, the leading provider of experience analytics solutions powered by Smart AI™, is proud to announce two new additions to Stratifyd’s leadership team. Kjell Carlsson, PhD, former Forrester Principal Analyst, will join as Executive Vice President of Product Strategy, while Seth Tyree joins as Stratifyd’s Senior Vice President of Strategy, Pharma Insights.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy