The local chamber of commerce is calling Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s plan to increase the provincial minimum wage to $15 an hour a catch-22 situation it didn’t see coming. “We were taken aback. We were unaware that this was coming down from government. They had no consultation with business prior to the announcement, so it was a surprise, that’s for sure,” Karen Cross, chief executive officer for the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday.

