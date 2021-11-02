CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

InterVenn Presents Results at American Society for Mass Spectrometry Conference

biospace.com
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- InterVenn Biosciences, the leader in glycoproteomics, presented results today on the application of its perspectIV™ platform in COVID-19 patients, demonstrating that glycoproteomic profiles in patients with a severe course of the infection are significantly different from those who experienced an asymptomatic course of the infection. InterVenn’s proprietary perspectIV™ platform...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Inc. Announces Participation at Diabetes Technology Society Conference

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) CEO Faz Chowdhury, PhD, will be presenting at annual meeting of the Diabetes Technology Society. The two-day meeting is slated for Nov. 5–6, 2021, with virtual workshops on Thursday, Nov. 4; Chowdury’s presentation is scheduled for Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. ET. The aim of the Diabetes Technology Society meeting is to connect technology developers with users in order to encourage and support the development of new tools to help people with diabetes.
HEALTH
hamilton.edu

Gibbons Writes Column for American Mathematical Society

Associate Professor of Mathematics Courtney Gibbons wrote her first post for the American Mathematical Society (AMS) blog Feature Column. The post, “What is a prime, and who decides?,” appeared on Nov. 1. A new addition to the Feature Column writers, Gibbons will contribute one to two posts per year. Gibbons...
CLINTON, NY
tamu.edu

Wright named American Society of Mechanical Engineers Fellow

Dr. Lesley Wright is among the newest American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) fellows. The prestigious title has only been awarded to less than 5% of the society's members. Wright serves as associate professor and Jana and Quentin A. Baker '78 Faculty fellow in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Medicine#Mass Spectrometry#Intervenn Biosciences#Perspectiv
illinois.edu

Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society students present at International Convention

In March, the local Alpha Upsilon Pi chapter of the Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society presented at the virtual Sigma Tau Delta International Convention. The theme for the convention was “Metamorphosis,” and while the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to be hosted entirely online, members Elizabeth Sayasane, Natalie Hartl, Abby Masucol, Sydney Wright, and Natalie Sarris were still eager to participate. They brainstormed to come up with the presentation entitled “Written on the Body: Horror Perverts Female Change.” Their roundtable focused on horror books and movies with female leads. Horror tropes often warp the female body into something to be afraid of; bleeding, growing, grotesque things. This undoubtedly contributes to the fears society holds around discussing - and controlling - female bodies.
EDUCATION
healthday.com

American Society of Anesthesiologists, Oct. 9-13

The annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists was held from Oct. 9 to 13 in San Diego and attracted approximately 15,000 participants from around the world, including anesthesiologists and other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in the relief of pain and total care of surgical patients prior to, during, and after surgery.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Exploring the Mystery of COVID-19 Vaccine-Linked Heart Inflammation

In exceptionally rare cases, people, typically young males, negatively respond to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. These responses include myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is the inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart muscle. The risk of myocarditis and pericarditis from mRNA vaccines appears mild and temporary, and lower than the risk of the same conditions from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cape Gazette

Dr. Uday Jani presents at concierge medicine conference

At the recent Concierge Medicine Forum held in person in Atlanta, Ga., Milton-based Uday Jani, MD, presented his inspirational perspective on how doctors and patients can move forward from the pandemic. Jani said his thoughtful approach to restoring the balance in a COVID-weary environment, grounded in the precepts of concierge...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
biospace.com

Marengo Launches to Uniquely Activate T Cells Against Cancer

Marengo CEO Dr. Zhen Su, M.D./couresty Marengo Therapeutics. The immuno-oncology space has a promising new player, as ATP announced the launch of Marengo Therapeutics. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Marengo officially kicked off its mission Monday morning with $80 million in launch financing. Marengo’s platform uniquely and selectively activates the immune...
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The truth about Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Pfizer revealed a new pill Friday that can cut the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 89%. The Pfizer COVID pill would need to be taken within three days of developing coronavirus symptoms, the company said. Can Pfizer’s pill stop COVID-19 symptoms?. To measure the pill’s...
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy