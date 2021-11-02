InterVenn Presents Results at American Society for Mass Spectrometry Conference
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- InterVenn Biosciences, the leader in glycoproteomics, presented results today on the application of its perspectIV™ platform in COVID-19 patients, demonstrating that glycoproteomic profiles in patients with a severe course of the infection are significantly different from those who experienced an asymptomatic course of the infection. InterVenn’s proprietary perspectIV™ platform...www.biospace.com
Comments / 0