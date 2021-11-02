Early voting results show narrow leads for 2 of 3 Leander ISD bond propositions

Unofficial polling data from Williamson County shows 11.98% of registered voters cast ballots in the Nov. 2 election. This data is comprised of ballots cast during early voting and on Election Day, with roughly 2,000 more votes submitted in person on election day than the early voting period. A combined total of 46,979 ballots were cast in the county, where 392,247 people are registered to vote. That is slightly lower—by 2,475 ballots—than total ballots cast in 2019, the last non-presidential election year. In 2019, 49,454 ballots were cast. That year, 344,244 people were registered to vote in the county.
Comments / 0