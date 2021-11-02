CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Early voting results show narrow leads for 2 of 3 Leander ISD bond propositions

By Taylor Girtman
 5 days ago
Early voting results show narrow leads for Propositions A and B in Leander ISD's 2021 bond election. About 51% of votes were in favor of the $727.2 million Proposition A and...

