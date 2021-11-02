CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

RCMP seek help finding woman missing from Kamloops

By Jennifer Smith
thefreepress.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRCMP are turning to the public to help locate Shannon White, a Kamloops woman who has not been seen since yesterday morning. White, 32, left home in her black Jeep TJ Monday, Nov. 1 around...

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

MISSING: New Hope Police seeking help from public locating vulnerable teen

NEW HOPE, Minn. — New Hope police are asking for help from the public locating a missing teen with autism, who walked away from his home Saturday morning. According to a press release, the teen left his house on the 3500 block of Independence in the morning hours, and hasn't been seen since. Police describe the young man as 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, short hair and is believed to be wearing a grey zip up hoodie. Officials say the teen is friendly and approachable.
NEW HOPE, MN
York Dispatch Online

Woman missing since Monday found dead

A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcmp#Tattoos#Dog#Pets#Jeep#Kamloops Rcmp Const#The Kamloops Rcmp
Kansas City Star

Prairie Village Police seek help in finding 58-year-old man who went missing on Saturday

Update: Police say Scott Asselin has been found and is safe. Prairie Village Police are searching for a 58-year-old man with autism who went missing on Saturday evening. Scott Asselin, 58, was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, a white undershirt, and black slacks. He was at his Prairie Village home in the 4400 block of West 64th Street around 4:00 p.m. Police officers received a call that he had been reported missing at 5:12 p.m.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Wants Your Help Finding Missing Woman

Gabby Petito’s father wants people’s help in finding another missing woman. Mikaiya, a 30-year-old woman, went missing in late October. She hasn’t been seen since. Gabby’s case garnered a lot of media attention when the Instagram influencer went missing earlier this year. Petito’s body was later discovered after a national search. Likewise, her boyfriend and person of interest Brian Laundrie is also dead after going missing. While many answers remain, Petito’s family wants to use the press to help other families.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KICK AM 1530

Help Find These 5 Missing Missouri Children

Help find these missing children from Missouri. Every time I see a missing children's flyer on Facebook, my heart sinks. I hope I never have to imagine what that feeling is like not knowing where your child is. In recent months, several areal children from the Tri-States' have gone missing, and getting their information out and having the community look for them is more important than ever. These missing children have all vanished within the year, so there is still time to make sure we get these faces out and try and find them.
MISSOURI STATE
fox32chicago.com

Help find Oribi: 26-year-old Chicago man missing from Avondale

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old man. Oribi Kontein was last seen on Oct. 26, 2021. He is missing from the 3400 block of N. Avers Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood. He is descried as a Black male, standing 5-foot-10 and...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Inglewood Police seek public’s help finding missing boy

Authorities Sunday circulated a photo of a 13-year- old boy who went missing in Inglewood. Uriel Mendoza was last seen in the area of Morningside High School, 10500 S. Yukon Ave., the Inglewood Police Department reported. He was described as a 5-feet-4-inch tall Latino boy weighing 130 pounds with black...
INGLEWOOD, CA
WCVB

MISSING: Boston police seek help locating woman with dementia

BOSTON — Boston police is asking for help locating a missing 82-year-old woman who has dementia. Ruth Collins is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 180 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes, police said. Collins was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. Monday in the area of 26...
BOSTON, MA
Wbaltv.com

Police seek help to find missing Pikesville teenager

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Winter Lovelist, 14, was last seen around 6:38 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Winands Road in the Pikesville area. Police said she is in emotional distress. Winter is described as 5...
PIKESVILLE, MD
wdrb.com

Louisville police need public's help to find missing 28-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 28-year-old Louisville woman. According to an Operation Return Home alert from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deanna Wagner could be in danger. She was last seen in the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox10phoenix.com

Police seek Navajo Nation woman missing since Oct. 6

PHOENIX - Navajo Nation authorities are asking for the public's help to find a woman who was last seen in the town of Chilchinbeto nearly three weeks ago. Officials say 34-year-old Kimberlena Yellowhair was seen by her family leaving Chinchilbeto Estates during the afternoon of Oct. 6. She was wearing...
PHOENIX, AZ
nny360.com

Watertown police seek help in finding 20-year-old woman

WATERTOWN — City police are still looking for a 20-year-old pregnant woman who was last seen on Olive Street roughly two weeks ago. Kayla Blowers was last seen leaving a residence on Olive Street October 14, according to city police, and she was still missing as of Thursday morning. She is five feet, seven inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. She may have shaved her head recently as well. Ms. Blowers has ties to Troy. Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 315-782-2233.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Help Finding Puna Teen

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who has been reported as a runaway. Harley Hendricks, of Puna, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Fern Acres area. She was last seen wearing a light tan t-shirt, dark green pants and dark brown boots. Harley is...
HILO, HI
WPFO

Police ask for help finding missing Buckfield teen

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Hannah Thomas. Deputies say she left her home in Buckfield on Sunday at around 6 p.m. on foot. [Maine woman accused driving drunk with baby in car on Halloween]. She could possibly be headed to Lewiston or...
BUCKFIELD, ME
Columbian

Clark County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing Hockinson man

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing in the Hockinson area on Tuesday. A sheriff’s office bulletin said Valdimir Dubrovsky-Griswold, 22, left his house sometime after 8:30 p.m. with a large backpack and a sleeping bag. He has not been seen or heard from since.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy