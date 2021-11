Many of us are familiar with the Civil War’s major battlefields: Manassas, Gettysburg, and Antietam. There were a number of smaller battlefields; one of them is the Bristoe Station Battlefield in Bristow. Just like at Manassas, two battles took place here, although on a much smaller scale. This battlefield was more of an encampment than a battlefield. It gets its name from a stop on the nearby railroad that runs along the southeast side of the battlefield.

