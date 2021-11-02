CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Texas press conference notebook -- UNT riding wave of momentum following win

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Buy Now North Texas coach Seth Littrell looks at the scoreboard during the Mean Green’s game against Missouri earlier this season. UNT will face Southern Miss on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. L.G. Patterson/AP

North Texas will enter its game at Southern Miss on Saturday in an unfamiliar position. The Mean Green will be riding a huge wave of momentum.

UNT got off the mat and snapped a six-game losing streak last week when it knocked of Rice 30-24 in overtime.

The Mean Green hadn’t won a game since opening the season with a 44-14 win over Northwestern State before taking down Rice.

“It’s huge,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of the boost a win over Rice provided. “Coming into that game, the players had been fighting hard and had faced a lot of adversity. They battled through it and found a way to win. That’s huge, especially at this point of the year.”

UNT (2-6, 1-4 Conference USA) will look to build on that win when it faces the Golden Eagles.

The Mean Green’s schedule was loaded with tough games early in the season. The hope then was that UNT would win enough games early to have a chance to make a run at a bowl berth over the final few weeks of the season when its schedule became more favorable.

UNT didn’t win nearly as many games as it hoped early on but isn’t entirely out of the picture yet when it comes to becoming bowl eligible at 6-6. The Mean Green would have to win out, starting with their game against the Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-4 C-USA).

UNT would then have knock off a resurgent UTEP team that is 6-2, win at Florida International (1-7) and stun a UTSA team that is currently unbeaten at 8-0 and ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

UNT knows the road it faces will be challenging. The fact the path is still there is what matters to the Mean Green.

“The opportunity definitely motivates our players,” Littrell said. “But I would think the biggest motivation is understanding how it felt and what it took to get that win as well as remembering the feeling you had when we lost. You don’t want to go back there.”

Littrell not counting out injured DBs yet

Littrell isn’t ruling out the possibility that UNT could have John Davis Jr. and Quinn Whitlock back this week.

Both of UNT’s starting cornerbacks were injured in the Mean Green’s loss to Liberty two weeks ago and didn’t play against Rice.

“It’s still too early,” Littrell said. “We’ll find out as the week goes on and see how some of those guys respond.”

UNT was forced to shuffle its lineup defensively without Davis and Whitlock. Safety DeShawn Gaddie moved to cornerback, while Sean-Thomas Faulkner and Ridge Texada started at safety and cornerback, respectively.

“I’m very proud of DeShawn Gaddie,” Littrell said. “I thought he played really well and Sean-Thomas Faulkner did a lot of positive things.”

Gaddie posted seven tackles and broke up two passes, while Falkner finished with 10 tackles. Texada recorded six tackles, including a tackle for loss.

UNT shows improvement on third down

UNT converted seven of its 13 third downs in its win over Rice, a dramatic improvement over its performance over the course of the season.

The Mean Green came into the day converting just 35.6% of their third-down attempts on the season.

Littrell attributed UNT’s improvement to making routine plays.

“We caught the football,” Littrell said. “Drops will kill you, especially in those situations.

“We executed our routine plays.”

Aune displays ability to manage offense

Quarterback Austin Aune didn’t have a flashy game statistically in UNT’s win over Rice.

The former Argyle standout threw for 121 yards and also led the Mean Green with 65 rushing yards. What was more important was the way he managed the game.

Aune didn’t turn the ball over or take a sack.

“Austin managed the game well,” Littrell said. “He’s starting to get more comfortable. Taking care of the football has been key.”

Aune enters UNT’s game at Southern Miss with 972 passing yards and is on the verge of clearing the 1,000-yard mark. He is also UNT’s third-leading rusher with 214 yards.

Comments / 0

