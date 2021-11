As expected, Kyle Schwarber has declined his half of the mutual option that came on his Nationals deal (now with the Red Sox), and he’s officially a free agent. Unlike last year, when the Cubs non-tendered him after a down pandemic season (and a dang budget crunch), and he worked to find a one-year deal that approximated what he would’ve gotten from the Cubs, this time Schwarber is going to be able to seek out a sizable multi-year deal. Good for him.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO